Will it be an H5N1 or an H5N8 or something else that Moderna will provide? Why was H5N8 chosen for the Phase 1/2 trial? Was it because of the very high death rates in the H5N1 trials of the Sanofi and Sequirus H5N1 vaccines?

What else aren’t they telling us about these vaccines?

Are we not at risk of having those deadly vaccines rolled out into the arms of Americans if an immoral ignoramus like Peter Marks decides to pull the bird flu vaccine trigger, as he threatened to do in April?

USDA Secretary Vilsack is making 3 assertions that are not backed up by the science I showed yesterday. Of course, he probably did not write this Opinion piece, either, which seems to be mainly about spreading a narrative to quell farmers’ fears and get them to go along with the USDA program. The rest of the article says USDA is here to help. We will give you money to cooperate. We will not cull your cows. We will give you PPE if you make your farmworkers use it.

With USDA and FDA being unable to culture virus from any milk, this whole busines about cows makes no sense.

I bet the employees at FDA and USDA are being pushed by their overlords very hard to find some infected milk, or to spike some samples with live virus…