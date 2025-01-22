2 Republican Senators (AK and ME) are on the fence about RFK, Jr. We need your help telling their offices why we need him. Hearing probably next week. Email is least effective. Calls/letters preferred
Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska need to hear from you!
Senator Susan Collins
Email: https://www.collins.senate.gov/contact
413 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
(202) 224-2523
Augusta: (207) 622-8414
Bangor: (207) 945-0417
Biddeford: (207) 283-1101
Caribou: (207) 493-7873
Lewiston: (207) 784-6969
Portland: (207) 618-5560
Senator Lisa Murkowski
510 L Street
Suite 600
Anchorage, AK 99501
Phone: (907) 271-3735
Fax: (877) 857-0322
522 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202)-224-6665
Fax: (202)-224-5301
Well who is shocked by the longtime RINOS??
These 2 notorious politicians have been against the America 1st agenda.