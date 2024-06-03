https://www.youtube.com/live/nvQTXAgtA6s

Of course the avuncular Dr. Fauci was his usual waffling self. He dodged to the left then he dodged to the right. Distanced himself as best he could from Morens and Daszak. But here are 3 important items to commit to memory for future use, expressed by the members:

#1. Ms Maliotakis: the NIH received $710 million dollars in royalties from pharmaceutical companies between 2021 and 2023. (I am not certain of the actual dates/months involved. Elsewhere I saw that $690 million went to NIAID.). Fauci said he got none of it.

It appears that NIH does not have to tell Congress where that money came from and where it went. It seems the NIH funding bill needs an amendment regarding that money and full disclosure.

#2. Dr. McCormick: He treated patients during COVID, as I did, and his medical license was also threatened. The accurate information he provided was termed misinformation by “so-called experts.” Everything he was censored for has turned out to be right. This is a member we need to be working with!

#3. Chairman Dr. Brad Westrup: In his concluding paragraph of the hearing, said “It’s important we don’t do things like mandates…” This may be the start of a bill prohibiting all medical mandates.