What are the simple take-home messages regarding the Pact for the Future?

It is highly repetitive It is replete with aspirational language about how, by following the Agenda for the SDGs or using other unspecified methods, the world’s problems will be solved. No details, of course. No examples. However, the Pact acknowledges that essentially no progress has been made on the SDGs since they were established in 2015. But what that means is we have to turbocharge our efforts to accomplish them all by 2030, for some obscure reason. [BTW, the planet is claimed to have reached 2.06 degrees C above the limit — briefly — and nothing happened.] [BTW, according to this site https://climate.copernicus.eu/sea-ice-cover-august-2024 Arctic sea ice extent was 17% below average

Antarctic sea ice extent was 7% below average, the second-lowest extent for August in the satellite data record—and yet we have not heard of a single city or town under water, and Plymouth Rock is right at the water level it was in 1612. The Pact’s language is so poorly crafted in some places that the meaning cannot be understood. It seeks to have nations obey commitments apparently made in many earlier documents, but never states exactly what those commitments are. It therefore seems to be simply one more puzzle piece in a complex and massive set of international agreements that were crafted to include specific passages that together will transform the way the world is governed.

I selected 37 examples from the Pact to show what the UN is really about, because I have not seen that anyone else has done this. I will repeat the earlier slides because I messed up that post, omitting a slide and showing one twice.