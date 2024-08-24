9/11: the way the buildings collapsed provides the proof of what happened.
Madhava Setty and I get to the bottom of the events
My buddy Madhava Setty, MD, was a mechanical engineer with an MIT degree, before he decided to become a doctor instead. Having believed the MSM narrative about 9/11 for many years, presumably because he was too busy doctoring (and not because he was ignorant nor gullible), he finally awoke a few years ago.
He did not just awake. He dove into the details of 9/11 the way an engineer would.
But he did something else. He tried to figure out why people like himself had bought the narrative. How could so many people be so gullible? And how might people be taught to cut through the propaganda, and examine their own thought processes to more easily reach the truth? Not just on this issue, but on many issues. And he wrote a book to help people do just that, titled “Woke.” It’s a very good book, very different from a self-help book. It’s not psychology. But IS helping us be smarter people. Very different from any book I have ever read. I’d give it 5 stars. And it has nothing to do with Wokeness, thank goodness.
Madhava and I sat down so he could explain the building collapses to me, and the following video resulted. Enjoy.
I'm a classmate of Dr Meryl Nass, I'm SB XV MIT 72( hardly an engineer), but have been active in the 9/11 truth movement since 2002. Here are my simple critiques of the official story( We call it the OCT for official conspiracy theory) 1. Symmetry of collapse
Fire meanders and can’t be controlled. Symmetry requires precision, which could only come from expertly designed destruction rather than happenstance fire and gravity.
2. Totality of collapse
If the descending mass was able to destroy every floor below it, why are there no pictures of what crushed the ground floor?
3. Speed of collapse
Why didn’t the floors right below where the plane hit, which were no hotter than the rest of Manhattan, not slow the falling floors? Were they not as strong as they had been since the 70’s?
4. The arrested rotation of the tipping top of WTC2.
5. The pulverization of 180,000 tons of concrete floors. Don't expect it to pulverize if you drop a brick from a very high distance.
6. Squibs: High-speed ejections of pulverized building materials from isolated windows as much as 40 stories below the collapse zone.
Dr. Judy Wood - Where Did the Towers Go? 1:15:59 min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWjktDuIhR8
Dr. Judy Wood - “The Towers didn’t burn up, nor did they slam to the ground. They turned (mostly) to dust in mid air.”
https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/
Dr. Judy Wood - Toasted Cars 15:53 min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLxdHlkzfpY