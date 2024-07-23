This one post is not enough to tell the whole story. Grace Schara was a 19 year old girl, full of life, with Down’s syndrome. She drove a car and a tractor, played the violin, told lots of jokes and was altogether delightful.

She got COVID, her O2 level dropped, and she wound up in the hospital, like so many others. Everyone knows by now that hospitals collected huge $ bonuses for each patient who went to the ICU, was placed on a ventilator (still more $) and died with COVID (even more $).

Grace drew a bad hand. She was cared for by doctors and nurses in whom a switch had been flipped. We don’t know know what was going on in their heads. But we do know they were willing to (or perhaps got pleasure from their ability to) break the law and all ethical norms to murder this patient.

A physician placed a DNR on her chart, against her family’s and the patient’ wishes. A doctor told the family she was markedly improved and close to discharge. Then she was given huge doses of morphine and lorazepam in what is charitably called euthanasia. A doctor gave the order. A nurse administered the drugs. A pharmacist presumably dispensed death-sized doses of the drugs for a 19 year old.

I met up with Scott in Denver last month, and again at the Maine Health Choice retreat this weekend. Here is a part of his and Grace’s story. This premeditated murder case could be the one that blows up COVID hospital murders for good. More details are on the Amazing Grace substack.

GraceSchara.com Lawsuit Updates

The Diagnosis is the Patient

Landmark lawsuit

Our Amazing Grace

The Diagnosis is the Patient

By Grace’s Dad

June 8, 2024

Special Note: We were blessed to have The Blaze run a shortened version of this Op-ed on June 7: https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opinion/standards-of-care-or-standards-of-death

Covid exposed the message in the title. I pray this article will open eyes and hearts to what is going on in the walled gardens we call hospitals.

This is a picture of Grace at 11:10 a.m. on 10/7/21:

Note oxygen saturation at 100% with regular cannula

She went in with a cold. Hours later, she was on a Vapotherm, then a BiPap. She was dead six and a half days later.

I went to a different hospital, three days after Grace’s death. The team put me on a steroid; a regular oxygen cannula; nebulized budesonide; and gave me a probiotic, multivitamin, Vitamin E, Vitamin D and fish oil. I was significantly worse than Grace. I had the same diagnosis: Covid-19 pneumonia with a d-dimer off the charts (> 20,000). I was turned around in 24 hours.

Why the different outcome? The hospital Grace was killed at treated the Covid diagnosis with the Standard of Care (SOC). The hospital I survived at treated the patient. I’m purposely staying away from motives at this point of the article.

We know that 1,200,000 Americans were killed in hospitals, during the “Covid” era. America was number one in this category of all countries on the planet. Second was India, with a population 400% of the U.S. and less than half the deaths.

Our medical industrial complex is drunk on the SOC model. Why? I’ll close with the answer to help warn others.

We finished up the first round of doctor and nurse depositions on May 23, 2024. Their attorneys required a last-minute gag order, just to take their depositions. So, I can’t share the video or transcripts until the judge rules on the matter.

I do want to share some important observations, from the depositions, to help others see what is going on behind the curtain, relative to “caring” for the patient:

Lies in the medical records – in my testimony, I stated we could make a highlight reel with all of the lies. This is an important fact because the burden of proof is on the plaintiff and medical records are presumed true unless you can prove otherwise – the records are called Prima Facie Evidence. This reality is another reason medical murder cases rarely see the light of day. I believe the deposition record contains evidence of numerous lies under oath by the defendants. I had heard about doctors and nurses lying under oath, but when you see it for yourself it shows you how deep the corruption is. The presumption of death in the Ascension Hospital System is appalling. Their internally developed Ascension Covid Guidelines start with the premise that they are managing a death outcome instead of treating the patient with a premise of living. Their ‘Covid experts’ bought the incentivized protocols—and took them all the way to the bank; they became state actors in the government’s scheme. Their arrogance led them to believe there would be no consequence for their actions. We never received any notification or informed consent, whatsoever, relative to the med combination that killed Grace. However, we were asked about the use of Tocilizumab and the ventilator. Why? I learned this was because those protocols were ‘experimental’ so needed consent. They have adopted the idea that consent (much less informed) is no longer necessary in a hospital setting. I previously reported on this thought process after reading the following article regarding the 2016 Cures Act: https://dailyclout.io/no-need-for-informed-consent/. The staff acted as if Grace was DNR because we refused the ventilator, even though ventilated COVID patients in NYC’s Northwell hospital system had an 88% death rate. She was written off because we disagreed with the $300,000 ventilator payday.

This is a picture of Grace on 10/8/21 at 10:15 p.m. giving a thumbs up:

The SOC allowed doctors to sedate Grace on Precedex because of claiming she had anxiety related to the BiPAP

The irony related to participating in a lawsuit is that you cannot hold the individuals accountable unless they violate the Standards of Care they are sworn to uphold. Accordingly, a lawsuit has nothing to do with truth or justice. Praise God that we have the opportunity to share the truth because of the lawsuit. The resulting justice will be that those with ears to hear will be awakened to the reality that the doctors are no longer the gods we’ve made them into. If the doctors and nurses repent, this would be the ultimate justice as repentance means to ‘turn away from’ = stop killing with SOC.

Medical staff following the Covid Standards of Care killed patients. Bigger picture, Standards of Care hasten death. Strangely, they will someday kill themselves by following SOC. Truly, those who live by the law, will die by the law.

Motive? The entire medical industrial complex is built on this model. All of the training, insurance coding, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement rates, doctor’s incentive pay structure, licensing, Joint Commission reviews, lawsuit immunity – all of it based on the SOC model designed to hasten our deaths. Satan has successfully sold the lie that we have too many people to sustain life on a planet with limited resources. He has played the ultimate long game with our lives.

How is this documented culling even possible? As my friend, Vera Sharav (a Holocaust survivor), often reminds me, “the Holocaust could not have happened if they didn’t get the doctors to cooperate.”

Please keep us in prayer. Thank you for supporting us.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

What Can You Do?

Have everyone you know sign up for updates at GraceSchara.com and share Grace’s story. Please visit OurAmazingGrace.net to learn more about Grace.

Share