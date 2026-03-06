A different educational event on the pesticide issue: you can sign up for the webinar.
It's a new day when the Heritage Foundation is more willing to discuss the reality of the pesticide issue than are members of Congress (the Ag committee) whose job it is to do so.
I will be participating on the educational event below on how best to deal with glyphosate and other pesticides. (Yes, glyphosate is actually a herbicide, but under US federal law it is classified as a pesticide.). Register below for the webinar.
Click here to register virtually.
In-person attendance by invitation only. Contact Heritage Events to be considered for an invitation.
Monday, March 23, 2026
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Description
Debate over pesticide use in American agriculture has intensified across the country. State-level liability reforms, recent executive action related to phosphorus and glyphosate supply chains, and growing concern among the American public have elevated this issue into a defining policy question.
This event will bring together voices from industries, including medical research, law, farming, and health advocacy, for an in-depth and nuanced conversation. They will examine the real tradeoffs at stake: food affordability, farmer viability, public health, supply chain resilience, national security, and scientific transparency. As the national dialogue becomes more polarized, Heritage seeks to convene a disciplined discussion grounded in facts, accountability, and practical paths forward.
Pesticides and herbicides sacrifice America's health, ecosystems and wildlife diversity for Kissinger's grain-weapon, against the farmers and peoples of the world, including the US.
It is complicated, and needs to be completely reworked.
Why are there no farmers, let alone organic farmers, on the panel? How many of those on the panel know anything about growing food?