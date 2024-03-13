S. 3664. The Royalty Transparency Act of 2024

The Royalty Transparency Act of 2024 would require Executive Branch employees to disclose royalty payments for inventions developed during their employment with the federal government on financial disclosure reports.

BACKGROUND: Under current law, royalties received by federal employees in the performance of their official duties are not required to be reported on statutorily mandated public financial disclosure forms. Some federal employees, including high-profile figures like Dr. Fauci, receive significant royalty payments from companies with business before federal agencies. For example, NIH employees received 54,151 royalty payments totaling $325.8 million from 2009-2021. However, specific information on amounts, payers, and purposes remains undisclosed. The lack of transparency regarding the details of royalty payments raises significant conflict of interest concerns.

Additionally, while current law requires for public inspection of reports, agencies require interested individuals to email the agency directly or register for an online portal and request specific reports. Gaining access to these records is often a time consuming and tedious process where agencies regularly drag their feet on providing documents and answers. These burdensome requirements reduce public transparency and make it more difficult to hold federal employees accountable for conflicts of interest.

BILL SUMMARY: