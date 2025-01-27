Go here to sign:
https://ima-action.revv.co/rfk-letter
IMA Action is the 501C4 of what used to be called the FLCCC. The former FLCCC, now IMA, will be meeting with legislators this week—Meryl
Go here to sign:
https://ima-action.revv.co/rfk-letter
IMA Action is the 501C4 of what used to be called the FLCCC. The former FLCCC, now IMA, will be meeting with legislators this week—Meryl
No posts
IMA, Independent Medical Alliance, is the newly renamed FLCCC, Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance founded by Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory.
Signed!!! I also sent one from "Stand for Health Freedom." So maybe others can sign there too.