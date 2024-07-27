Share this postA million views in 20 hours: You best pay attention to thismerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA million views in 20 hours: You best pay attention to thisCDC's count: now up to 14 mild human cases in the US. We the people need to spread the word so the globalist authorities become too scared to release a souped up bird flu onto the worldMeryl NassJul 27, 2024263Share this postA million views in 20 hours: You best pay attention to thismerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther42Sharehttps://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1816905031653675473263Share this postA million views in 20 hours: You best pay attention to thismerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther42SharePrevious
"The US government has ordered 4.8 million doses of bird flu from the CSL Sequirus company..." Exactly. Note the possibly inadvertent but quite interesting omission of the word "vaccine" from this statement. How else would our insane self-appointed masters create the next pandemic? And since the alleged bird flu virus doesn't exist, do you really think that the "vaccine" will be free of whatever toxin(s) cause birds to exhibit flu-like symptoms, plus whatever else they need to make humans sick?
NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. There are things worse than death (and even illness), Living in a medical tyranny hellscape is worse than death or illness. I'll take my chances thank you. I will NEVER take another shot for anything as long as I live. They are going to try to make it impossible for us to live normal lives without being "up to date" on all of the pharma soup they require for us. If enough of us say NO we can stop this madness. God help us. I'm so sick of all of this.