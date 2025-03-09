A MUST-PASS Bill to Secure Our Elections is here.
I think I am becoming an unalloyed optimist!
Here is the short summary. Captain Seth Keshel provides the details. This is truly amazing!
1. Hand-Marked and Hand Counted Paper Ballots
MESA mandates the exclusive use of hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds. This eliminates reliance on vulnerable electronic systems, ensuring a tamper-proof, human-verifiable process that reflects voters’ true intent.
2. Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements
The bill requires every voter to present a government-issued photo ID – such as a driver’s license, passport, or military ID – and sign an affidavit in the paper poll book affirming U.S. citizenship and single-voting intent under penalty of felony charges.
3. Shortened Early Voting
Early in-person voting is limited to three days prior to Election Day – the final Tuesday of voting – streamlining administration and concentrating resources for secure, manageable hand counts, while maintaining voter access.
4. Limited Mailed Ballots
Mailed ballots are restricted to active-duty military personnel stationed away from their jurisdiction and voters with physician-certified medical conditions preventing in-person voting.
5. Paper Elections and Small Precincts
MESA mandates paper poll books as the primary voter check-in method and caps precinct sizes at 1,500 registered voters, returning elections to community-based, transparent operations that facilitate efficient hand counting and local oversight.
Bill needs a provision for college students to vote absentee from their home base (not the university town) if they so choose. Also need a means to vote for people away on business travel, at funerals, away for winter vacations (e.g., northerners who flew South), etc.
Make Election Day a Federal Holiday, paper hand counted ballots, in-person voting with proof of residence and citizenship, disabled persons must be certified by their physician to vote by absentee ballot, polls open 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Do not allow msm coverage of results until all polls, including Alaska and Hawaii, are closed.