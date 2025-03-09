Two days ago, I published “Your In Depth Guide to MESA (Make Elections Secure Act),” which outlines five key pillars proposed by Representative Pete Sessions (TX-17) in what is the finest piece of federal elections legislation ever sponsored. I urge you to read that piece before advancing further into this follow-on analysis of the inner workings of the bill itself, drafted by Will Huff and Conrad Reynolds (Col., USA, Ret…

Why The Passage of the Make Elections Secure Act Would Stop Stolen Elections Forever

Here is the short summary. Captain Seth Keshel provides the details. This is truly amazing!

1. Hand-Marked and Hand Counted Paper Ballots

MESA mandates the exclusive use of hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds. This eliminates reliance on vulnerable electronic systems, ensuring a tamper-proof, human-verifiable process that reflects voters’ true intent.

2. Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements

The bill requires every voter to present a government-issued photo ID – such as a driver’s license, passport, or military ID – and sign an affidavit in the paper poll book affirming U.S. citizenship and single-voting intent under penalty of felony charges.

3. Shortened Early Voting

Early in-person voting is limited to three days prior to Election Day – the final Tuesday of voting – streamlining administration and concentrating resources for secure, manageable hand counts, while maintaining voter access.

4. Limited Mailed Ballots

Mailed ballots are restricted to active-duty military personnel stationed away from their jurisdiction and voters with physician-certified medical conditions preventing in-person voting.

5. Paper Elections and Small Precincts

MESA mandates paper poll books as the primary voter check-in method and caps precinct sizes at 1,500 registered voters, returning elections to community-based, transparent operations that facilitate efficient hand counting and local oversight.