In July and August I crowdsourced a Pledge that I hoped would be put before candidates for elected office. After we created a lovely document with 5 parts and footnotes explaining each one, it turned out the plan could not go forward because any organizations identifying candidates supporting it would likely lose their 501c3 status—though now, until the next election cycle, that will not be an issue.

Meanwhile, it became clearer to me that we were not going to get back to normal unless a number of additional issues were addressed. So I see the expanded document as more of a platform than a pledge, though once it is finalized I would like to use it with our legislators and others as a citizens’ TO DO LIST for them.

While I do suspect a cabal is able to control much in our world, we do still have laws, police, armies, etc. It is definitely worth a shot at making our system of laws and governance work for us.

I used your suggestions and created the following list. Is it complete? Are there extraneous sections? How should the language be crafted? (This is a very preliminary draft.) Please help. Below are the current 15 items; the first 5 are old and the next 10 are newly added.

A Platform to Restore our Nation and its Values

1. REVOKE UNENDING STATES OF EMERGENCY

I support limits on emergency powers. All government emergency laws, rules, regulations, orders, and directives that haven't undergone legislative review and approval must have strict time limits, not to exceed two weeks.

2. PROHIBIT FORCED MEDICAL CARE

I support the prohibition of all pandemic medical mandates enacted by federal, state, county, city, and private actors, including but not exclusively compulsory drugs, vaccines, vaccine passports, testing, and masking. Self-spreading vaccines, which do not allow recipients to provide consent, are prohibited.

3. END CENSORSHIP AND PROPAGANDA

I support the termination of all federal and state funding used to censor citizens, misinform the American public, or restrict communication between people.

4. REQUIRE GOVERNMENT COMPLIANCE WITH LAWS REGARDING FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND SPENDING TRANSPARENCY

I support fiscal accountability of the US government as Constitutionally required. All money spent by federal and state governments must be appropriated and authorized in accordance with financial rules. Each agency must produce audited records of all transactions every year.

5. BAN GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH

I support the elimination of all “gain-of-function” research and related activities. “Gain-of-function” is defined as the intentional manipulation of microorganisms to make them more virulent, dangerous, or contagious.

6. ALL INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS OF ANY KIND, AND CHANGES THERETO, MUST BE REGARDED AS NEW TREATIES, AND TREATED AS SUCH ACCORDING TO U.S. LAW — or instead — EXIT THE W.H.O.

Amendments to international agreements and all documents specifying the obligations of nations to each other must be evaluated and ratified as if they were new treaties, regardless of how they are presented or titled, before they can enter into force.

7. THE DIGITAL AGE NECESSITATES NEW LAWS THAT IMPLEMENT THE 4TH AMENDMENT: AMERICANS MUST BE SECURE IN THEIR PERSONS AND HOMES, AND ENJOY THE RIGHT TO PRIVACY.

I support ending the unconstitutional surveillance state. Additionally, federal laws must be enacted to give Americans the right and ability to opt out of national security and commercial surveillance.

8. RIGHT TO FOOD.

Americans must not be denied the right to produce food on their property, or sell or trade food locally, nor procure food. Our ability and right to access healthy food needs to be explicitly protected. Producing one's own food is a God-given, fundamental human right, and promotes good stewardship of the Earth.

https://civileats.com/2022/08/20/two-states-right-to-garden-laws-local-food-community-nutrition-security-illinois-florida/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/11/03/maine-right-to-food/

9. IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TENTH AMENDMENT, THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST RELINQUISH CONTROL OF EDUCATION AND HEALTHCARE AND RETURN AUTHORITY FOR THEM TO THE STATES, LOCALITIES AND PEOPLE.

a) The federal government usurped certain aspects of education using grants and other funding of schools, conditional on compliance with federal requirements. The federal government must return control of educational policies to the states and localities, where it belongs.

b) The federal government usurped certain aspects of healthcare via federal public health agencies, federal health insurance programs, grants and contracts. State and federal agencies, licensing boards and specialty boards must not interfere with the patient-doctor relationship, nor serve as surrogate censors and enforcers of policies that go well beyond their statutory authorities.

10. THE VOTING PROCESS MUST BE TRANSPARENT AND SECURE.

Paper ballots must be used in all elections. There has been a growing and unprecedented lack of confidence in the voting process in elections over the past 25 years. Electronic voting machines are unreliable and prone to digital hacking. I support videocameras in each polling room to continuously record the location of all polling boxes; updating voting rolls regularly; and providing proof of residence and picture ID to poll workers before voting. Absentee ballots must be submitted in person at polling locations, and absentee voters must provide similar identification to in person voters, with the exception of deployed military voters. Harsh penalties must be established for vote fraud.

11. SECURE THE COMMONS.

We all share our air and water. We rely on them for life itself. Yet the Commons have been despoiled in many ways, both apparent and hidden. We see fewer birds, fewer bees, fewer insects than in years past. We see die-offs of fish and birds. Most of the time, no culprit is identified and no solutions are applied.

There must be required an immediate full disclosure by government and industry of what is being released into our air and our water, including the production of electromagnetic fields. Reviews of the scientific literature must be undertaken and strict regulation applied to all health hazards that affect our Commons.

https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/12/24/1066041/a-startup-says-its-begun-releasing-particles-into-the-atmosphere-in-an-effort-to-tweak-the-climate/

12. HUMAN RIGHTS MUST BE PROTECTED.

The current proposed WHO International Health Regulation Amendments removes the terms “with full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons” from its International Health Regulations and replaces them with, “based on the principles of equity, inclusivity, coherence…” which fails to guarantee our rights. We demand that the original language guaranteeing these fundamental rights be retained in all alterations of international agreements and in national law.

13. PRESIDENTIAL SUCCESSION AND CONTINUITY OF GOVERNMENT

The Constitution specifies how the country will be run in the event the President is incapacitated. Any policies or plans for Presidential succession and governance that have been made outside the authority of Congress or Constitutional amendments shall be immediately null and void.

END ALL WAIVERS OF LIABILITY

Waivers of liability encourage individuals and corporations to take more risks and potentially even commit illegal acts. Whether it is a pharmaceutical company, a diplomat, or the employees of international organizations, American citizens can only lose when entities are not responsible for their actions. The concept of a liability waiver belongs in the dustbin of history.

REFORM THE CIVIL AND CRIMINAL CODES SUCH THAT SELLING DRUGS, VACCINES OR OTHER SUBSTANCES THAT CAUSE NET HARM TO HEALTH, WHETHER LICENSED OR UNDER E.U.A., RESULT IN A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE INCLUDING ONE YEAR OF INCARCERATION FOR THE C.E.O.s RESPONSIBLE.

Here are the notes for the first 5 items. I have not had time to draft them for the additional ten items:

Notes

(1) Shortsighted emergency laws allowed the executive branch of government to declare an emergency and continually renew it without input from the people, or approval by legislatures—infringing the separation of powers doctrine enshrined in the Constitution. This Pledge restores checks and balances to the conduct of emergencies.

Legislative and administrative government functions must restart within two weeks after a declared emergency. To renew emergency powers the following will be required: hearings on the emergency measures; notice and comment by the public; and approval by the legislature.

(2) Mandated medical tests, masks, drugs, vaccinations and vaccine passports violate the need for informed consent for medical procedures and the doctrine of bodily autonomy. Healthcare institutions, schools and the private sector received general financial incentives from the federal government, but only if they imposed these requirements on employees, patients and students. This is intolerable and must immediately end.

(3) Government edicts abolished the First Amendment rights guaranteed to all: freedom of speech, the press, religion, and assembly, without any means of timely redress. The government collaborated with mainstream media and social media companies to censor disagreement, while a 2013 amendment to the Smith-Mundt Act allowed the federal government to legally propagandize American citizens.

Our rights must be restored. Government censorship and propaganda directed at citizens must end. Media companies that have received government funding or are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission must communicate truthfully and may not censor their users.

(4) Federal agencies have written off trillions of dollars in undocumented transactions. For example, according to Reuters,

"The Defense Department’s Inspector General, in a June report, said the Army made $2.8 trillion in wrongful adjustments to accounting entries in one quarter alone in 2015, and $6.5 trillion for the year. Yet the Army lacked receipts and invoices to support those numbers or simply made them up... Disclosure of the Army’s manipulation of numbers is the latest example of the severe accounting problems plaguing the Defense Department for decades."

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-audit-army/u-s-army-fudged-its-accounts-by-trillions-of-dollars-auditor-finds-idUSKCN10U1IG

Yet the Constitution requires that “a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.” Government finances must become transparent and accountable to the public.

(5) After hundreds of potentially deadly accidents at US high-containment biolabs, “gain-of-function” research using federal funds was banned between 2014 and 2017. Yet NIH funding of coronavirus “gain-of-function” research in Wuhan, China, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, continued despite the ban, and continues today.

According to an article titled, "Congress Demands Details of Secret CDC Lab Incidents Revealed,"

"USA TODAY… has revealed hundreds of accidents at corporate, university, government and military labs nationwide. It also has exposed a system of fragmented federal oversight and pervasive secrecy that obscures failings by facilities and regulators."

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/01/17/congress-wants-details-of-cdc-lab-accidents/96551636/

American citizens are outraged at the harm such research has caused and want it stopped for good, worldwide. Adding penalties and challenge inspections to the unfinished Biological Weapons Convention treaty, to which the US and 184 nations are parties, could kickstart this process internationally.