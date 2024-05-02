The WHO International Negotiating Body (INB) for the Pandemic Agreement is unable to move forward with an acceptable version (presumably this means acceptable to the globalists) of the: a) “One Health” approach and b) the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system. Remember that if a vote is taken, passage of the Pandemic Agreement/Treaty will require a 2/3 vote of the 194 member nations, or what you might think is 130 nations in agreement. However, the rules say that the WHO needs a 2/3 vote of members present in the room and voting. So one strategy of the globalists will be to try and turn NO votes into either abstentions or to convince potential NO votes to not show up for the vote. Watch for this strategy.

Both One Health (gaining WHO authority over everything in the world through redefining humans, plants, animals and ecosystems as all critical to “health”) and PABS (to expedite the rollout of pandemics whenever they are desired, without the ability to identify where they came from since they will have been “shared globally”) are central to what the globalists want to achieve. So these two proposals cannot be jettisoned or postponed for very long.

Furthermore, the WHO process of negotiation needs to appear successful (to keep everyone inside the tent and avoid nations jumping off the bandwagon). Also, there will be a huge amount of difficult future negotiations about what exactly nations are committing to do and who will pay for it, how nations will be induced to comply, etc., so they can’t fail at the first stage.

Therefore a Resolution has been floated to essentially create two NEW committees that will perform further negotiations on PABS, and two other new committees that will perform further negotiations on One Health.

IMHO, the main reason for floating the 4 new committees is to create 4 groups with new negotiators who will be more agreeable with going along with the globalist program.

It is a way of emasculating the existing INB committee which reached an impasse and turning the contentious issues over to new people who will be chosen very, very carefully. As will the WHO staff who will ride herd over them. It is simply a way of further gaming the system.