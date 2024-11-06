According to the US Constitution’s Tenth Amendment, abortion policy should be decided at the state level. That is what Trump and Vance both said. And that is exactly what is happening:

Abortion proposals win in 7 states [rejected in 3 others]

https://apnews.com/live/trump-harris-election-updates-11-5-2024#00000193-012c-d97f-add3-21efe1270000

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Despite major losses for Democrats in the Senate and White House, the party’s central campaign issue surrounding protecting reproductive rights fared much better across the country as abortion rights advocates won on measures in seven states. The last state to pass such a measure by early Wednesday was Montana, where abortion rights advocates pushed to enshrine abortion rights until fetal viability into the state constitution as a safeguard against future rollbacks. Though there’s no defined time frame, doctors say viability is sometime after 21 weeks. In three others — Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota — voters rejected measures that would have created a constitutional right to abortion.

Abortion until fetal viability is what makes sense and appears to be what the majority of Americans want. After viability, you can reasonably make the argument that it is a murder, and neither the woman nor her medical provider need to carry that around for the rest of their lives. That would also be a slippery slope for a society. I would personally prefer not go there. But let’s allow the states to decide for themselves.

Addendum: NPR provides additional details:

https://www.npr.org/2024/11/06/g-s1-32962/abortion-rights-amendments-2024-election