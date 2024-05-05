All Michigan commercial dairy farms and poultry operations now ordered to follow military-style BIOSECURITY procedures starting May 8
Notice how they never tell you what (or whether) the illness is, what its symptoms are, how to diagnose it, evidence that there really is something spreading that poses danger to animals or humans
https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/-/media/Project/Websites/mdard/documents/media/HPAI-Risk-Reduction-Response-Order.pdf
Jewell informed us in a comment that there is a 5 minute cartoon about the cows and chickens fighting back! Can it be 17 years old? Will make you laugh.
Taking down the food supply. Thank you for the reporting.
Beware every "emergency declaration." That's what the WHO wants to be able to do even more of in the future.