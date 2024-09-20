Share this postAnother Anne Can't Stand It cartoonmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAnother Anne Can't Stand It cartoonMeryl NassSep 20, 202441Share this postAnother Anne Can't Stand It cartoonmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10ShareAnne Can't Stand It!Summit To Screw The FutureJames Corbett translates globalese in the Pact for the Future…Read more2 hours ago · 19 likes · 4 comments · Anne Gibbons41Share this postAnother Anne Can't Stand It cartoonmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther10SharePrevious
Anne sure gets it!!!
Hey, Meryl, I have a great idea! How about telling your readers (whom I assume are many) that there is a pending piece of legislation before the US Congress, which is now in session, to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. It is called the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428) and must be passed before the end of the 118th Congress with enough votes to override the inevitable Oval Office Veto.
I know you know about this act since I have posted about it numerous times in your comment section, if by no other route. Yet you do not urge your readers to take definitive action to solve the problem, at least in the US. Why is that?
Your readers can visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge to prevail upon Congress to pass this legislation with a supermajority so they can override the veto or you can set up your own Action item to help them make sure this vital bill is passed.
We know that the Death Machine Anne is cartooning about and you and others are talking about is set to enslave those of us it does not kill.
The logical move is to use the escape route this bill provides. Please take the short time and shrinking opportunity that we still have to help solve the problem, not just talk about it.
PreventGenocide2030.org is rich in information in addition to the 10 Million Patriot Challenge. For example, Canadians can take action against the final adoption of the disastrous C-293, which operationalizes total UN control over every aspect of Canadian life.
But if you want your own turf, that's fine. Just get the information about the real exit pathway that the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 offers and help your readers to take it.