Will RFK Jr. ‘go wild’ on global health?

Much of the concern with Robert Francis Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the U.S. Health Department centers on how his views might affect U.S. health policy. Many HHS agencies work globally, so there’s a lot at stake in global health. By Jenny Lei Ravelo // 04 December 2024

Closeup portrait of Robert Francis Kennedy, Jr. speaking into microphones behind a podium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on July 12, 2024. Photo by: Alamy

When incoming United States President Donald Trump announced his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, there was palpable concern in the health community. Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., better known as RFK Jr., has a history of believing in and promoting what many would consider junk science, and funding programs and activities that promote misinformation and fuel conspiracy theories. He has linked vaccines to autism, called the COVID-19 vaccines deadly, funded an anti-vaccine nonprofit, and called an anti-vaccine advocate a “hero.” He also cast doubts on the long-established fact that HIV causes AIDS, touting false claims by AIDS denialists. Much of the concern around RFK Jr. focuses on how he might affect health policy domestically. But many offices and agencies within HHS also work globally, meaning there is a lot at stake for the global health community. Global health leaders Devex spoke to said the leadership changes may pose challenges for global health and science, but how exactly remains the subject of speculation. Some had grim forecasts on U.S. leadership on global health, while others were more cautious in their comments. “It’s clear that the election result marked a change in direction and policy, but it’s too early to say at this stage how this will shape up with regards to pandemic preparedness,” the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, CEO Richard Hatchett wrote to Devex. Hatchett previously worked in senior roles at HHS during the administrations of former U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Before CEPI, he was acting director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which is also part of HHS. “While there have always been legitimate differences of opinion between administrations about specific approaches and priorities, health security has long been a matter of common concern that rises above party politics, and I would anticipate that to be the case going forward,” he added. Lawrence Gostin, O’Neill Institute chair in global health law at Georgetown University and an established expert on U.S. and global health law and policies, had a bleaker prognosis. “I think that we’re likely to see a wholesale pullback and restructuring of America’s global health presence around the world, and that will affect … United States diplomacy, particularly on the pandemic agreement, its relationship with the World Health Organization and other U.N. agencies, and then funding and partnerships,” he said. Before the election, Trump said he would let RFK Jr. “go wild on health,” food, and medicines, on the campaign trail. “It’s hard for me to see him pulling back and trying to stop RFK from doing whatever crazy things he will do,” Gostin said.

HHS and global health work

Hard-fought wins at stake

There are concerns however that some of HHS’ big wins could be lost in the next administration. This includes the IHR amendments, which HHS spearheaded. The amendments include new obligations for countries to inform WHO of health events in a timely manner, and for WHO to share information about a health event that has the potential to be of international concern, even if the country where it is happening does not want to collaborate with WHO. They come into force on Sept. 19, 2025, except for countries that decide to reject them. (My mistake; I was thinking of the timeline to reject the amendments—Sept. is correct—Nass) If Trump withdraws from WHO again, it would mean the U.S. is no longer bound by IHR, experts said. RFK Jr., when he was running for U.S. president, opposed the amendments and said he would reject them if he was president. States have until July 2025 to reject or make reservations on the amendments. While a state party could opt out of IHR, “I think they would be quite unpopular if that were the case,” Pace said. “If the U.S. stops sharing information, (the US does not share information as required, and that is why WHO and international scientists have criticized the US for withholding information on bird flu—Nass) then what’s to say other countries won’t stop sharing that information. If the U.S. stops engaging in research exchanges, what’s to say these other countries … who also have access to some of those research and innovations, won’t do the same.” (She fails to note the reservations the US already issued in 2006 to avoid being bound by requirements of the IHR—Nass) “It’s our hope that the U.S. will continue to show leadership and partnership in this space, particularly to protect the American people,” she added. RFK Jr. also made stopping the pandemic treaty part of his fundraising campaign for president, saying: “If you want a president who will stop the WHO treaty and stand with Americans, please donate whatever you can now.” Trump also said under his next administration the treaty would be “immediately terminated.” There was already pushback against a pandemic agreement in the current U.S. Congress. Under Trump and a Republican-majority Congress, some experts said there is “zero chance” it will be ratified in the U.S. While countries can still push through with a pandemic agreement without U.S. participation, experts said there will be significant implications, for example, on sharing medical countermeasures such as vaccines with the rest of the world. Negotiations continue in Geneva and aren’t expected to be taken up by WHA until May next year. Whether a new administration means a new set of negotiators, Pace said she can’t speak to “what happens when we're not in these chairs”. But she said the current U.S. negotiating team is continuing to work on outstanding issues.

Potential impact on international health entities

One organization that could be significantly affected by the leadership changes in the U.S. is WHO. Trump has said on the campaign trail that he would withdraw from WHO if he becomes president. And RFK Jr. has accused it of being “taken over by global elites and foreign powers that don’t share America’s best interests.” WHO said it has not received any indication of a withdrawal yet from the incoming U.S. administration, but for some experts it looks more like a matter of when not if. Whether that withdrawal happens on day one of Trump’s presidency or later is unknown, but there will be an impact on both the U.S. and WHO, said Josh Michaud, associate director for global health at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Although a withdrawal would take at least one year, WHO could lose significant funding if the U.S. pulls out of its membership. The U.S. is WHO’s biggest country donor, contributing almost 16% of the agency’s revenue between 2022-2023. WHO has recently succeeded in raising pledges and commitments to half of its fundraising target to implement its work for the next four years. And while they’ve not factored in U.S. contributions in that effort, it could still lose U.S. assessed contributions, which stood at over $100 million in 2024. “You can soften the blow by making certain changes, or other donors might be able to step in and fill in some of the hole … but it’s going to be hard to completely adjust to the absence of the U.S.,” Michaud said. WHO could also lose some expertise. HHS has staff seconded to WHO, providing their technical expertise to the organization’s work. On the other hand, if the U.S. removes itself from engaging with the organization, “that could come back to bite the United States if there was a delay in identifying a new outbreak that could eventually come to the United States,” Michaud said. The U.S. would also lose its place at the decision-making table when it comes to setting health policies and negotiating health agreements. RFK Jr. hasn’t said much about global health institutions and programs, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and PEPFAR — but there are concerns that his views on vaccine safety and HIV may extend to these entities. RFK Jr. cannot determine or cut funding for these entities — that’s the job of the U.S. Congress. But he could position himself as a critic or raise concerns about some of these programs, Michaud said. Trump and his allies could cut funding to programs already authorized by Congress through impoundment — something he tried to use to withhold funding to Ukraine during his first term — but Michaud said they will have to go through a huge legal hurdle. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen at all or anytime soon, but that’s certainly a discussion that’s being had in Washington right now,” he said.

Concerns about funding cuts

Just before his nomination to lead HHS, RFK Jr. said he would replace 600 NIH employees. “The rhetoric about cutting staff concerns us, but I hope through RFK Jr.’s confirmation process, those NIH-supportive Senators can articulate — and make the case that, if he is approved — a strong and capable agency workforce is essential to RFK Jr.’s stated goals of making America healthy,” wrote Alex Long, Global Health Technology Coalition U.S. policy and advocacy officer. But even before RFK Jr. takes office, Republican lawmakers have already started pushing for reforms within NIH. A proposal in June from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce includes a restructuring of NIH, increased oversight on its grants, and a reorienting of its mission to focus on “the whole individual and all populations across the entire lifespan” instead of certain demographics or diseases. Long said it’s unlikely that policymakers would be able to advance any legislative package for NIH reform in the present Congress, which ends in January. But with a Republican trifecta in power — the White House and a Republican majority House of Representatives and Senate — he said House and Senate Republicans “are poised to take on a likely long NIH reform process” in the next Congress. It won’t be the first time reforms have been introduced within NIH. But Long said, “We need to ensure that reforms proposed on the Hill and by incoming agency leaders don’t put global health research on the back burner when it has never been clearer that this research saves lives, is a solid investment with significant return on investment, and benefits Americans.” Amid reform discussions and critics of certain NIH institutes, annual NIH funding has remained relatively steady, which shows bipartisan understanding of the value of NIH’s work, he said. Republicans have also been pushing to cut the CDC’s budget. Gostin is concerned the cuts may fall on global health work. Most of what RFK Jr. has said to date is about “Make America Healthy Again” — from combatting chronic diseases in the U.S. to removing harmful chemicals from American food. However, he hasn’t said much about global health work, and Gostin said RFK Jr. and the other Trump health nominees haven’t much track record or experience working in global health.

