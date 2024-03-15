... Recently at the World Governments Summit Tedros said:
"Countries set themselves a deadline to complete the agreement in time for adoption at the World Health Assembly in May of this year. That’s now just 15 weeks away. However, there are currently two major obstacles to meeting that deadline.
The first is a group of issues on which countries have not yet reached consensus. They’re making progress, but there are still areas of difference that need further negotiation between countries.
None of them are insurmountable. If countries listen to each other’s concerns, I am confident they can find common ground and a common approach.
The second major barrier is the litany of lies and conspiracy theories about the agreement:
That it’s a power grab by the World Health Organisation;
That it will cede sovereignty to WHO;
That it will give WHO power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries;
That it’s an ‘attack on freedom’;
That WHO will not allow people to travel;
And that WHO wants to control people’s lives.
These are some of the lies that are being spread.
If they weren’t so dangerous, these lies would be funny. But they put the health of the world’s people at risk. And that is no laughing matter.
These claims are utterly, completely, categorically false. The pandemic agreement will not give WHO any power over any state or any individual, for that matter."
See the International Health Regulations (IHR) Article 18 for yourself. Will he have the right to restrict travel? YES. Quarantine you? YES. Require vaccinations? Yes.
What about sovereignty? The proposed amendments to the IHR have added the word "shall" over 100 times, indicating that nations "must" obey the WHO's dictates.
They WHO also demands in its proposed treaty that nations pass laws in order to obey its requirements, and there are two very bad laws the WHO demands nations put in place.
The first law is to allow the rollout of rapidly produced and poorly tested vaccines and drugs, without these products being issued a license. They will be experimental. A license is supposed to be a guarantee that adequate testing proved the products reasonably safe and effective--the unlicensed products will have no such guarantee.
Under the rubric "Regulatory strengthening" in Article 14 of the proposed treaty the WHO is rolling out Regulatory weakening.
You cannot roll out untested and potentially life-threatening products if there is liability for the manufacturer, the government, the administering doctor, or anyone else. None of them would agree to participate, knowing they were risking bankruptcy, jail time or both.
So here's the second law : in Article 15 the WHO has required that every nation pass laws to waive liability of these experimental products. In other words, the recipient takes all the risk, while Pharma takes all the profit, risk-free.
Still not convinced that Tedros is lying about WHO's sovereignty grab? Physician scientist David Bell and attorney Thi Thuy Van Dinh (both also have Ph.D.'s) explain the multiple ways in which what WHO has proposed is an unprecedented attempt to seize nation state authority and rule health centrally, here:
https://brownstone.org/articles/why-does-the-who-make-false-claims-regarding-proposals-to-seize-states-sovereignty/
Join us at DoorToFreedom.org and the SovereigntyCoalition.org to take action against this threat to our nations' and our own autonomy.
As Tedros keeps lying, I have to keep correcting him.
Thank you, thank you, thank you Dr. Nass. You are a Truth Warrior Angel with your wings tucked inside ...
The danger for us mortals are what they, our would be "Gods" are doing, to make their control permanent: But, But, But - They are "vaccines", not "genetic experimental "MODmRNA" therapy - Actually
Scientists STUNNED by First Proofs of Contaminated DNA Getting Absorbed into Human Cells –“Sunak Better Watch Out” says Dr Bhakdi
By Patricia Harrity on March 15, 2024
In an explosive revelation a few days ago during a video conference with Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, former Chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz and a distinguished figure in the field, unveiled findings that have sent shockwaves through the scientific community. The first experiments indicates that experimental COVID mRNA jabs, may have been integrating into human cells—raising the specter of genetic modification on an unprecedented scale. Dr Bhakdi says “Sunak better watch out and that he met with Andrew Bridgen a few days ago and that he was going to use this information.
Details of the video discussion have been republished below
Scientists Stunned by First Proofs of Contaminated DNA getting absorbed into Human Cells
“These cells did not merely interact with the vaccines but absorbed them, incorporating foreign DNA into their very structure” originally published by Aussie 17
Prof. Bhakdi, long known for his critical stance on the mainstream narrative surrounding genetic experimental mRNA therapy, shed light on previously dismissed evidence, saying, “What then happened was that Kevin McKernan’s findings [of DNA Contamination] were belittled…, although they were reproduced in Canada by Speicher.” These findings were eventually reproduced across multiple independent labs across the world. This disregard for groundbreaking research is alarming, but what Prof Bhakdi and his german team discovered next is even more so.
Prof Bhakdi’s colleagues immersed human cells in vaccines, unveiling a startling truth: These cells did not merely interact with the vaccines but absorbed them, incorporating foreign DNA into their very structure. “Our two lady scientists…found that the human cells immediately took up the vaccines, and the DNA, and the chromosomes,” Bhakdi said, outlining a process where cells began producing the spike protein in massive quantities. What was once theoretical fear has now been manifested into tangible evidence, showing the potential for these vaccines to alter human genetics fundamentally.
This evidence not only corroborates the initial findings but also offers a chilling validation of the genetic alterations being observed. “So, what did our girls do? They sent their human cells that had been transfected to Kevin McKernan, begging the question, Kevin, can you find any chromosomal integration of bacterial DNA in the human cell chromosomes? Do you know the answer? He put it up in his substack one week ago, and the answer is yes,” Bhakdi reveals, underscoring a critical and undeniable marker of genetic modification, fueled by vaccine integration.
Adding to the concern, Kevin recently published another article on his Substack, in which he reveals that the Plasmid DNA is not merely being absorbed by the cells; it is also being replicated after getting absorbed.
The severity of these findings cannot be overstated. Prof. Bhakdi articulates the gravity of this situation by stating, “The uptake of a foreign chromosome into your cell equates with nothing less than genetic modification.” This proclamation signals a critical juncture in our understanding of vaccine safety and the potential for long-term consequences impacting billions worldwide.
The possibilities of what this means for the human genome are deeply concerning. Bhakdi elaborates on the potential for catastrophic genetic disruption, using the metaphor of the “book of life” to describe the genome. The integration of foreign DNA could “smear” vital pages of this book, leading to unreadable genetic sequences with far-reaching implications for cellular function, possibly explaining the surge in tumors and genetic disorders globally.
If you haven’t read my exclusive report on the surging cancer drug sales post-vaccination in the “fastest and highest” mRNA vaccinated country in the world, now would be the time to do so!
In response to these alarming findings, Bhakdi calls for immediate action, urging a halt to vaccination campaigns until absolute safety can be guaranteed by both manufacturers and regulatory bodies—a demand that seems as unlikely as it is necessary. “These vaccines have all got to be stopped,” he demands, emphasizing the urgent need for a reevaluation of our current trajectory.
With forthcoming publications, Prof. Bhakdi’s findings represent a “shit hitting the fan” moment that you need to prepare for (i.e. heat up the popcorns!).
“They better watch out,” Bhakdi warns, signaling a storm on the horizon for political leaders and health authorities globally.
Full Video Below – To see shorter version see here Source Aussie 17
The Expose
Me: So what has this to do with "antibodies" - nothing does it? So Antibodies don't exist, because they can't and that has nothing to do with what the vaccines have done to the blood of the vaccinated (above), does it?
Interestingly, The US and Canada and New Zealand are seeing legislation's put into place which prosecute anyone who questions vaccines, to life in prison and those in charge, at the top, but let's say Trudea, Biden, etc - now your Presidents for life, presumably because the ModRNA vaccinated ceased to be Human and now have zero Human Rights by US 2013 Law, so they can't protest who controls them now or what for, can they?
See my last post on that subject, the one before this post or the one before that: Conundrum: If antibodies exist and vaccines are supposed to make them work