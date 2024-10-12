https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/spotlights/h5n1-response-10112024.html

Since April 2024, 20 human cases of avian influenza A(H5) virus infection have been reported in the United States; 21 in total since 2022. Ten of these cases were associated with exposure to H5N1 bird flu-infected poultry and nine were associated with exposure to sick or infected dairy cows 12. This includes six cases in California, two of which were confirmed by CDC on Thursday, October 3, two on Wednesday, October 9, and two on Thursday, October 10. All California cases occurred in dairy workers on affected farms. All of the California cases are from different farms, except for one case reported this week, which was from a farm that had a case reported previously. The two cases from the same affected farm worked on different parts of the farm and are not close contacts of each other. The epidemiology of the situation continues to suggest sporadic instances of animal-to-human spread. All six California cases are reported to have experienced mild symptoms, including eye redness or discharge (conjunctivitis), and none were hospitalized.