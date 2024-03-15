"Beyond Efficacy: Innovating vaccine development and implementation for Impact"
Hello? Guess it no longer matters if it works. As long as there is equity and a platform that is rapid, flexible and can be scaled...
Group discounts available. If you work for Pharma, it only costs $1835 or $3595 to attend. Tickets are going fast.
This is where untested vaccines are given their golden imprimatur to be unleashed on us — and note the organizations that are presenting.
"Beyond Efficacy: Innovating vaccine development and implementation for Impact"
Why is Gates of Hell still walking freely in any society? Why are they ( Gates of Hell, Fraudci, and all the other murderers) not in chains somewhere?
Sounds more like a global coalition to outsmart the public.