https://www.nytimes.com/2024/06/26/us/politics/supreme-court-biden-free-speech.html The court ruled that the states and users who had challenged the contacts had not suffered the sort of direct injury that gave them standing to sue. The decision, by a 6 to 3 vote, left fundamental legal questions for another day. “The plaintiffs, without any concrete link between their injuries and the defendants’ conduct, ask us to conduct a review of the years-long communications between dozens of federal officials, across different agencies, with different social-media platforms, about different topics,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority. “This court’s standing doctrine prevents us from exercising such general legal oversight of the other branches of government.”

Perhaps the attorneys can tell us exactly what ACB meant. In Alex Berenson’s case, for example, would direct evidence of White House censorship czar like Rob Flaherty (whom Harriet Hageman did a nice job questioning in Congress) naming Berenson in a ocommunication with a social media company be sufficient to establish standing?

Do we simply need to sue for more communications?

We will have to read the whole opinion, which just came out.

Update: