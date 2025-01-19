Now you know why the Rotary has as its major fundraising project the elimination of polio—because it gives to the WHO and BMGF gives to Rotary. Rotary is #8, having received about $1.3 BILLION from the BMGF. (Which is now called the GF.)

Go down to #48 and see that BMGF has given a quarter billion to the WHO office in Pakistan, separate from its other WHO donations. And another $319 million to the WHO office in Nigeria.

BMGF has given nearly $5 BILLION to the GAVI Alliance, and then GAVI gives to the WHO. But scroll down to #12 and you see another $1.14 Billion went to the GAVI Campaign.

I think Billy Gates bought himself a lot of influence on the cheap.