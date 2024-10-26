It is critical to learn the globalist patois (vernacular) if you want to grasp what they are actually saying.

Multilateralism means global governance.

Global governance means global government. (The State Department disagrees, but they are the controllers of the deep state, so who cares what they say?)

Just (as in justice) means “just for us globalists.”

Sustainable development means we give you just enough to sustain you while you work for us.

Agile means we are ditching all the old rules.

Public-private partnership means most of the costs are borne by the taxpayer and most of the profits are skimmed by private interests.

Carbon markets means “money for nothing and chicks for free.”

It seems the BRICS copied the UN’s Pact for the Future and the UN Charter to give obeisance to all the current globalist narratives. (However, one may be changing, as James Corbett has identified a bunch of new nuclear energy efforts as the latest green initiatives besides solar and wind.). Edward Slavsquat gives us the usual sharply sarcastic take on why we can’t expect the BRICS to save us.