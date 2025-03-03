Can measles vaccine cause measles? Yes, but hopefully a milder case of spots
Did you know that 38% of the 194 cases of measles that were sequenced by CDC in the 2015 outbreak were vaccine strains?
“Of the 194 measles virus sequences obtained in the United States in 2015, 73 were identified as vaccine sequences (R. J. McNall, unpublished data).”
https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jcm.01879-16
Here is the pdf: https://journals.asm.org/doi/epub/10.1128/jcm.01879-16
The authors were from the US CDC, Canada’s National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute. The high number of vaccine strain cases had not been published by CDC, at least at the time this paper came out in 2017.
Parents should be made aware of this additional side effect of measles vaccination.
As a side note… I am one of the few people that acquired a vaccine- induced disease from the MMR shot.
SUNY Albany required I take the MMR as a booster before I entered grad school. I willingly rolled up my sleeve. Shortly after, I was diagnosed with ITP, which is idiopathic thrombocytopenia. This has been acknowledged in over 10 published papers showing the association as causal and not just correlated.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11207170/
The hematologist I see in Boston (Dr. Kuter) is one of the world’s top ITP specialists. He has helped create two medications which increase platelet numbers and recently told me he’s very close to curing the condition. Yay.
I'm old, I've had measles, mumps and who knows what else. The food was very good, my mother was a great cook and there was a huge variety of food, all of the highest quality. I'm still alive. I appeal to common sense. For minor diseases that, ultimately, train children's immune systems, is it worth making all this noise