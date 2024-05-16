Can the Deep State's message on the attempted assassination of Slovakia's PM Fico be any clearer?
The paper of record tells us what to think in its first 3 words
The only question is whether the gunman was a willing agent (doubtful given the consequences to himself, unless he had a fatal condition and had been paid off) or whether, like Sirhan Sirhan, he was mind-controlled. Or whether he was a deep state agent who was also mind-controlled.
Thank you Dr. Nass!
Reminds one of the lone wolves throughout our history:
The lone wolf who shot Lincoln
The lone wolf who shot McKinley
The lone wolf who shot Kennedy
The lone wolf who shot Reagan
All 4 victims had attempted to do away with the Federal Reserve, bTW.
If this guy had "antigovernment sentiments" he would have loved Fico and not tried to murder him.