Twenty-six U.S. governors — over half of the nation's state leaders — have stated publicly that they will not comply with a World Health Organization (WHO)-led global attempt at controlling U.S. Americans' health. In their Aug. 29 statement, the 26 governors — all Republicans — and the Republican Governors Association accused the WHO of "attempting one world control over health policy" by promoting a "pandemic agreement" or "pandemic treaty." "Put simply," they wrote, "Republican Governors will not comply." Since 2021, the WHO has been drafting proposals for a pandemic agreement and amendments to its International Health Regulations. During the organization's most recent World Health Assembly session, which ended on June 1, WHO negotiators did not agree on a final draft of a pandemic agreement. However, they did make "concrete commitments to completing negotiations on a global pandemic agreement within a year, at the latest, and possibly in 2024," the WHO stated. Health freedom activist Dr. Meryl Nass, an internist and founder of Door to Freedom, an organization that lobbied against the WHO pandemic treaty proposals, told The Defender the governors' statement is "very necessary at this time" because the United Nations (U.N.) — which runs the WHO — "seeks to gain world control over emergencies such as cyber emergencies, supply chain emergencies or outer space emergencies." "The jig is up," Nass said. "It has become widely understood that the U.N. system is being used in an attempt to centralize its control and usurp national sovereignty."

The governors said they refuse to comply with a WHO pandemic agreement because it would consolidate power in the hands of the WHO, thereby threatening national sovereignty, states’ rights and U.S. Americans’ constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. Nass said: “This was every Republican governor in the United States with the single exception of Vermont Republican governor [Phil Scott]. He governs a state that is strongly Democrat and may have felt he could not expend the political capital required to go along and make this statement unanimous.” The 26 governors pointed to a May 22 letter to President Joe Biden in which 24 Republican governors voiced their concerns about the WHO’s proposal. According to the letter, the WHO’s proposed treaty would “empower the WHO, particularly its uncontrollable Director-General, with the authority to restrict the rights of U.S. citizens, including freedoms such as speech, privacy, travel, choice of medical care, and informed consent, thus violating our Constitution’s core principles.”

A large coalition of organizations that are concerned with maintaining our freedom and our sovereignty joined together to stop the WHO’s plan. Special thanks to the Sovereignty Coalition and Frank Gaffney and to Joe Gebbia and State Shield for their extraordinary doggedness and commitment to making this happen.