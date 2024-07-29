Sovcosummit Bird Flu 7 29 24 3.46MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Slide 1: 1959 H5N1 bird flu was first isolated in birds

1997 first isolated in humans

2024 first isolation in cattle

Slide 2: According to the WHO, during the last 21 years there have been 901 cases of bird flu in humans + 463 deaths.

In the last 4 years, there have been only 8 bird flu deaths: 2/year

Bird flu mutated years ago to become a mild disease, causing mostly pink eye.

Slide 3: Various so-called high pathogenicity bird flu viruses appear all the time in wild birds or poultry, then disappear

Slide 4: As early as 20 years ago, the WHO, Jeremy Farrar and Peter Horby were raising alarms about bird flu, while admitting there was NO human to human transmission. During COVID Farrar, Horby and the WHO conspired to overdose patients with HCQ and spread COVID lies

Slide 5: You can't get bird flu from food, so why have nations culled half a billion chickens? the USG paid farmers half a billion dollars for chicken culls since 2022.

Slide 6: (read it)

Slide 7: The concept of mock-up vaccines was invented in 2003 to create a legal fig leaf by which experimental pandemic vaccines of the future could be rapidly rolled out

Slide 8: Mock-up vaccines are developed to generate a registration dossier, which can subsequently be used for the licensing of an actual pandemic vaccine after inclusion of a pandemic vaccine strain. This could speed up the regulatory approval process in case of a pandemic.

Of course, they may not be safe.

Slide 9: Dr. Tom Jefferson, who led the Cochrane Collaboration vaccine group, pointed out the concept of mock-up vaccines was scientifically bankrupt and dangerous, according to the WHO, EMA and US government advisers.

Slide 10: But Jefferson was ignored. The same Jeremy Farrar who stoked fear of bird flu for 20 years, and Bill Gates, brought the concept of vaccines developed in 100 days to DAVOS in 2017. With each pandemic they can cash in again. But how to get the vaccines approved? They plan to use the mock-up aka prototype vaccine strategy, and grandfather in novel vaccines

Slide 11: (read it)

Slide 12: Never mind, Finland is already giving a bird flu vaccine that was never tested in humans to 10,000 people, and the EU purchased 665,000 doses with an option for 40 million doses.

Two phony rationales were used: the precautionary principle and…

Slide 13: the peculiar concept of One Health, in which humans are being vaccinated to "enhance planetary health."

Slide 14: Yet here's the kicker: Finland has not found a single case of bird flu in chickens, cows, mink, foxes or humans this year—only one wild bird tested positive. So the Finns are simply the guinea pigs for the first use of these bird flu vaccines. Receiving all risk, no benefit.

Slide 15: Conditioning the public. In April the UK Guardian was already asking when do we start vaccinating?

Slide 16: Peter Marks is the director of vaccines at FDA. He told us in April he had a "pretty low threshold" to start bird flu vaccinations in the US. He routinely overrules his advisory committees to approve anything.

Slide 17: These are 3 licensed mock-up vaccines and at least 3 vaccines in development for bird flu in the US

Slide 18: Billing codes were just issued so American doctors could be reimbursed for administering the Sequirus H5N8 vaccine, a cousin to the vaccine being used in Finland.

Slide 19: And this declaration from DHHS Secretary Becerra is the first required step in the process of rolling out experimental bird flu vaccines.

How long will it be before we are being told to roll up our sleeves?

Thank you for listening!