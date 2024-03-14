COVID Origin: More on Munster's NIAID lab in Hamilton, Montana, far from the eyes of the oversight committees, doing GoF research and producing false narratives
Killing 2 birds with one taxpayer stone. Why does NIH have a lab in Montana anyway?
This post is a continuation of the article by Will Jones posted last week about the origin of COVID, adding my own spin.
From Munster’s lab page (NIAID Hamilton Montana) we find the following. It indicates that his entire career has been spent promoting the lie that pandemics arise from animal spillover (when this is a very rare event and not something we need to spend hundreds of billions to guard against when nothing works, anyway). He seems to have trained with top covid origin coverup stars Marion Koopmans and Ron Fouchier at Erasmus University, Rotterdam. Both were on the Fauci call, Koopmans was on the WHO investigation trip to China that said covid came from frozen food, and Fouchier was responsible for very dangerous GOF work making bird flu transmissible by air, and for giving Fauci 6 ways to try to explain away the manmade findings in the covid genome.
I think that Will Jones is right: COVID likely was built in Munster’s lab. However, I have always suspected (and said so) that there were so many different bad epitopes stitched into the SARS-CoV-2 genome, it likely was developed from parts created in a variety of different labs. Who put all the pieces together to give it high infectivity, broadened tissue tropism, a means to damp down the immune response (or several) and the means to invoke a massive late inflammatory response? Where was it passaged through humanized mice? Is the scientist who performed the last step the only one who is guilty? Why were all these different virulence factors concocted in the first place? What was the excuse for each and how well does it hold up to examination?
One final thing: previously, scientists have been unable to anticipate all the ways their creations could be studied to determine which lab they came from. I think they failed to anticipate that the species tropism of SARS-CoV-2 for (only) humans and animals used at the Hamilton, Montana lab was an unanticipated clue to origin. [Assuming Will Jones is correct in this assertion.]. This is a major clue.
Munster Lab: Major Areas of Research
Natural reservoirs of emerging viruses and elucidation of the underlying biotic and abiotic drivers of zoonotic and cross-species transmission events
Evolutionary dynamics of emerging viruses in the context of virus-host ecology
Modeling zoonotic and cross-species transmission of emerging viruses and the efficacy of outbreak intervention strategies
Program Description
Emerging viral diseases are a major challenge to the safety of the world in the 21st century. The emergence of Ebola virus, avian influenza H5N1, Nipah and Hendra viruses, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and, more recently, the novel Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) CoV, and avian influenza H7N9 has revealed the need for a more comprehensive understanding of the drivers of infectious disease outbreaks.
Birds, mammals, and arthropods are the principal source of most emerging viruses in the human population. (Is this because of the lab work being done?—Nass) Very little is known about the interaction of the viruses and their respective natural hosts and the changes in virus-host ecology resulting in cross-species transmission events, such as outbreaks in humans.
The main objectives of our research program aim to identify the underlying biotic or abiotic changes in virus-host ecology that allow these emerging viral pathogens to cross the species barrier. Recognizing both the strengths and weaknesses of a unilateral focus on field research on one hand and experimental research on the other, we set out to combine the best of both approaches in one research program, where we aim to identify drivers of cross-species transmission from data gathered in the field and model these drivers under experimental conditions in the lab.
Experimental modeling of zoonotic and cross-species transmission of emerging viruses and the efficacy of outbreak intervention strategies
For a wide variety of novel emerging infectious viruses (e.g., Nipah virus, Ebola virus, MERS-CoV), no prophylactic or therapeutic intervention measures are currently available to prevent or contain outbreak events. (There is a US-licensed Ebola vaccine and there are monoclonal antibodies; why are they omitted?—Nass) In addition, very limited information is available on the route of zoonotic and human-to-human transmission for most of these viruses. Currently, our best hope to prevent or intervene in future outbreaks of these viruses lies in the potential to efficiently block transmission and thereby spread of the outbreak. In order to efficiently establish prevention strategies, detailed knowledge on mechanisms of pathogenicity and transmission (contact transmission, fomite transmission, aerosol transmission, or foodborne or vertical transmission) in the context of abiotic (temperature, humidity, airflow) and biotic (routes of transmission, immune status, receptor distribution, amount of shed virus) factors is needed. (In order to prevent transmission we must do gain of function research, justified by lying about the absence of a vaccine—Nass) The newly developed transmission models (We can now cause transmission in the lab, making the viruses more dangerous—Nass) will be used to evaluate the efficacy of current outbreak intervention strategies, such as vaccination and antiviral therapies. A more comprehensive understanding of transmission events is likely to make an important contribution to the control of emerging zoonotic infections (and also could be used to enhance spread—Nass).
Just found this: NIAID is looking for a Deputy Director. NIAID has 4500employees, contractors, etc. The Dep. Dir will need a top secret security clearance.
Because science.
IMHO, the best protection against viral illness is not medical intervention. It rather is natural human health, arrived at through nutrition, sanitation, a healthy lifestyle, and overall mental and spiritual well-being. Such a state can be cultivated and safe-guarded through therapeutic practices like exercise, outdoor recreation, exposure to natural sunlight, etc. Instead of creating a healthy lifestyle, we ruin our health by violating nature's laws, then rush to the doctor when the inevitable breakdown occurs. Institutionalized medicine and Big Pharma take advantage of these breakdowns by bringing forth vaccines and treatments of symptoms that do more harm than good. We need to have a new image of what human health really consists of, then model our actions to correspond to that image. Our fundamental orientation should be to experience the joy of living. This is what we need to re-learn. We can then share our discoveries with others. A good doctor can help us realign in this direction.
Conundrum: If antibodies exist and vaccines are supposed to make them work to cure injected illnesses including Cancer which is popular at the moment, why does Pfizer's vaccine (but probably Moderna's vaccine too), which is Patented Synthetic ModRNA (made in a laboratory) leave the arm and go through all of the body's organs in 12 hours, leaving spike proteins everywhere (results unknown) and also change the bodies Natural DNA, to a ModRNA Synthetic Laboratory Made Patented DNA instead, after 6 hours, to specifically target the Lymph Nodes and it stays active in your body for up to 6 months, or at least to your next "vaccine shot" and what has that got to do with antibodies or a head cold - conclusion antibodies don't exist and are just another lie, to deflect us from the truth, of what is actually happening and the vaccines, which are actually Genetic Therapy Injections, as revealed by Türeci and her husband, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin also known as BionTech (in 2015) and what their true purpose is - control of the body from the Lymph Nodes, which explains the billions of Carbon Particles in each Genetic Therapy Shot.
Would you have gone and got ModRNA injected if you knew that: ARR 1.3% efficient for the AstraZeneca–Oxford, ARR 1.2% for the Moderna–NIH, ARR 1.2% for the J&J, ARR 0.93% for the Gamaleya, and ARR 0.84% for the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines.
Dr. Piero Olliaro of Oxford University led the team that produced the new Lancet report: . https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext#%20
ARR vs RRR - ARR = Actual RRR= Theoretical.
For: Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG Patented 2013.
Pfizer/BionTech ARR 0.84% Effective.
Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG ARR 99.16% Effective and injected into you as a vaccine which travels all round your body where it would be taken up by all types of cells, including spleen, liver and ovary cells - Confidential Pfizer document shows the company observed 1.6 million adverse events covering nearly every organ system and Over 10,000 categories of nearly 1.6 million adverse events "including the Cancer prevalent now" – many of them serious and debilitating – brought to you by Pfizer!
But if the body was capable of making antibodies then this can't happen can it: The mRNA shot’s efficacy against BA.2, BA.4, and BA.5 “went negative after 150 days,” while against BA.1.12.1, “became negative after 91 days.” (No natural immunity)
PfizerGate: Government reports prove COVID Vaccination decimates the Immune System
By The Exposé on October 23, 2022
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine alters Human DNA By The Exposé on October 22, 2022
A Swedish study has demonstrated and confirmed that the mRNA in the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid injections infiltrates cells and transcribes its message onto human DNA within 6 hours, altering our own DNA.
Virginie Joron, a French MP, tweeted a picture from a presentation she was attending. The speaker was Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech and her slide was called ‘The Bodyhack - Bringing mRNA to the right cells at the right places’.
The image clearly shows that the cells BioNTech were targeting were dendritic cells in the lymph nodes. Robert Kogon reported that “A passage from The Vaccine, the book that Türeci and her husband, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, wrote with journalist Joe Miller, explains why BioNTech’s platform specifically targets the lymph nodes:
What Ugur learnt was that the location to which a vaccine delivers its ‘wanted poster’ really mattered. The reason for this, the couple’s team in Mainz later realised, was that not all dendritic cells … were created equal. The ones that resided in lymph nodes – of which the spleen is the largest – were particularly adept at capturing mRNA and making sure the instructions it carried were acted upon. These kidney-bean shaped organs, found under our armpits, in our groins, and at several other outposts in the body, are the information hubs of the immune system. (p. 98)
Indeed, Sahin and Türeci were so determined to get their mRNA into the lymph nodes that they had an earlier mRNA construct injected directly into the patient’s lymph nodes in the groin (p. 104).
Me: Ah, I get it, your brain is not in your head, it is in your Lymph Nodes - gotcha - so much for antibodies and the usual Bullshit, for us weak minded fools.
So after vaccination our natural DNA becomes vaccinated ModRNA DNA in 6 hours (patented and created in a Laboratory) - so what happens after we die and our Soul wants to go to Heaven, when we don't have Natural DNA, but synthetic laboratory made ModRNA DNA and it sends the wrong signal to be let into the Alternative Reality which also comprises where your God and your Heaven is? - it can't go there, so where does it go - is Space Travel possible, you just have to be dead first, to go there - an Alternative Reality, where all Souls have been genetically modified by patented laboratory made ModRNA DNA and forever, your Soul can't ever come back to this Alternative Reality or to this World - and you can't escape your fate by committing suicide, can you? Sounds like another form of Hell to me.
It was published (you might have read the article) that a young boy could remember his last life as a snake. He bit this man on his shoulder and the man killed him, this snake and he was reborn as this boy. The researchers found the man, who confirmed a snake bit him on his shoulder and he killed it. Neither knew the existence of the other.
This won't apply to you of course, if you have been vaccinated - how can it?
Could it be that the "Social Experiment" from the 1950's failed miserably and was a complete disaster, with wars, sexual deviances and movement away from religion at an all time high (and loss of overall control of us) and by exterminating the elements of that, but we the "Human Rubbish", the whole pradigam can be reset and the whole issue started again with a heavily reduced population and a different approach to the old "Social Experiment", after all, when something does not work, it gets thrown away - and what better way to throw us "Human Rubbish" away, than to feed us multiple lies, to deflect us away from the truth and those in control, by placing themselves in the positions of Gods over all who remain afterwards - the "Great Reset" as they like to call it, which is on target, according to Deagle's, to have occurred by 2025/26. Is that what is actually happening now - seems so to me?
For head colds, simply put: . Cure: Mix one heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of warm water. Cup a hand and sniff or snort the mugful up your nose, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If sore you have a virus, so wait 2-3 minutes until soreness goes away, then blow out your nose on toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, then continue 3 times daily, or more often, but Morning, Noon, Night, until soreness goes away and it feels like you are flushing with water - me many years never ill, just by doing this, including with Covid - probably good for Long Covid too, as it flushes the nasal passages of the head, behind the eyes, ears, brain bulb, brain stem -
Unlike a vaccine shot in your arm, of all places - you don't get a viral infection in your arm do you, or treat it in your lymph nodes?
Pour some of your salt solution on a flat surface and allow to dry. That is what coats the inner membrane of your sinus passages, behind the eyes, ears, brain bulb, brain stem, and kills off all viruses which touch it, or have started to seed and take root. 100% effective - but of course it has not been approved by those who control the vaccines, hardly surprising, I would have thought?
Julian Rose explores the psychological motivations behind the fascination with AI and the potential for a counter-reaction against its dominance.
He connects this AI agenda to the Great Reset and its aim to create a controllable and predictable society, noting that the manipulation of human DNA, implanting computer chips, and using EMF radiation frequencies are ways to control and eliminate any form of resistance.
He argues that the Green New Deal is a deceptive plan to alter DNA, redesign humans, and depopulate the planet under the facade of environmentalism...........with the help of Türeci and her husband, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin.
Me: Human Rights are not really very well understood, since its been a long time since the end of Slavery and The American Civil War (1861-1865) so when people are expected to volunteer to have an Experimental Test Vaccine by their Governments and nudge units, etc, they don't understand fully what happens to their Human rights, after vaccination: This is what you volunteered to become when you volunteered to have their vaccines, all legal and above board. Once you volunteer, you become their "Crash Test Dummy"
The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified.” Granted mainstream media say the foregoing is “conspiracy theory.” But Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing).
Viral vectors do the same thing.
Part One