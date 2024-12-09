https://creativedestructionmedia.com/analysis/2024/12/08/criminality-and-financial-incentives-concerning-hospital-covid-deaths/

December 8, 2024

Guest post by Paul Gardiner

Regardless of a presidential pardon, Dr Anthony Fauci remains subject to possible prosecution for violations of state criminal codes that he (and other named officials) allegedly committed during the Covid-19 pandemic. On behalf of hundreds of aggrieved families of lost loved ones during the pandemic, extensive legal briefs requesting criminal investigations of alleged state crimes have been submitted by the Vires Law Group, West Palm Beach, FL, to attorneys general in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. View the Texas filing here.

This article identifies some of the huge financial payments (bonuses) paid to hospitals during the pandemic. Further, it is believed that these payments served as motivation to encourage the extensive use of the toxic drug remdesivir as well as end-of-life ventilators for many Covid-19 patients. Additionally, the coercion of attending physicians (and nurses) by hospital administrators and other officials to “go along” with toxic treatments of Covid-19 patients is described.

Regarding remdesivir, the recent testimony of Dr. David Martin before members of the Oklahoma state legislature (view here for short video) is daunting to say the least. His testimony is a strong indictment of those who supported and administered remdesivir, a drug publicly known to be highly toxic, causing kidney and other organ failure contributing to or causing a patient’s ultimate death.

Regarding the use of ventilators for Covid-19 patients, a National Library of Medicine report indicates that “---of 69 studies with more than 57,000 patients showed fatality rates of 45 percent---the fatality rate increased to 84 percent in older patients.” Another report describes how there was a “rush” to put Covid-19 patients onto ventilators causing thousands of needless deaths.

Defendants of their actions in administering remdesivir will undoubtedly claim that their actions were in accord with the October 2020 FDA Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for remdesivir to be used in treating covid patients. But because the toxic effects of the drug were widely known prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and because there are serious questions about the validity of the EUA, officials supporting and administering the drug to Covid patients who later died may find themselves charged with first and second degree murder and/or involuntary manslaughter at a minimum. Further, these officials will have to explain why they promoted and allowed the continued use of remdesivir when in November 2020, the World Health Organization recommended against the use of remdesivir in treating Covid-19 patients!

Two questions arise: why would physicians violate their Hippocratic Oath to do no harm to patients entrusted to their care by knowingly administering a highly toxic drug to their patients? Why would hospital administrators and health care policy makers advocate and require remdesivir to treat Covid-19 victims?

Regarding the first question, a highly creditable physician source states that if an attending physician or family doctor tried to administer known effective treatments such as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, that doctor was threatened with a loss of his medical license and/or loss of hospital privileges. Thus many, if not most, physicians (and nurses) made the decision to “go along” with hospital protocols (established by Dr Anthony Fauci) requiring use of remdesivir even though they knew or should have known that the drug was highly toxic, leading to or contributing to a patient’s death.

Regarding the second question, the financial incentives (bonus payments) awarded to hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and other federal agencies were huge. Hospital administrators in general found it impossible (in their minds) to refuse to accept these payments which led to hospital administrations either directly or indirectly encouraging that a) patients be coded with the Covid-19 virus; b) be treated with remdesivir; and c) be put on ventilators long enough, frequently resulting in death, to receive a substantial bonus for this action.

A report in Blaze Media states “For a hospital system that treats 5,000 Covid patients over the course of the pandemic, Remdesivir alone could deliver close to $100M in federal reimbursements or $20,000 per patient.” The Kaiser Family Foundation states that “For more severe hospitalizations, we use the average Medicare payment for a respiratory system diagnosis with ventilator support for greater than 96 hours, which was $40,218.”

Hand-written letters received from numerous aggrieved families who lost loved ones in hospitals attest that many lost loved ones (victims) met all three criteria listed above (for example, see Exhibit B of the legal brief submitted to the Texas Attorney General).

In conclusion, the legal briefs submitted to the five state attorneys general present extensive publicly available evidence of crimes committed in their respective states. It is time for the attorneys general and their district attorneys to determine if there is probable cause to convene a grand jury, present evidence of these monstrous crimes, issue indictments, and prosecute the accused to the full extent of the law.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Alabama, and the U.S. Army War College.