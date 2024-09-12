https://healthpolicy-watch.news/dr-congo-to-launch-mpox-vaccine-drive-in-early-october-unhcr-seeks-over-21-million-to-support-refugees-in-outbreak-hotpots/

In a tacit acknowledgement of public suspicion and hesitancy surrounding the Moneypox vaccination program, Dr. Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa CDC, claimed he would himself be vaccinated at the start of the program to prove the vaccine’s safety.

This reminded me of 1998 when generals and admirals were publicly vaccinated with anthrax vaccine, and when Justin Trudeau was followed by cameras into a drugstore to be vaccinated for COVID. It only happens when the vaccine is a killer.

Trudeau’s injection looked faked, and there were questions regardign whether the generals got saline.

Note that the 724 reported deaths are NOT confirmed deaths. The poster is deliberately ambiguous about this. There were only about 32 confirmed deaths 3 weeks ago, all in children. There are not enough reliable numbers to calculate a mortality rate, but it appears similar to the 0.2% rate for moneypox in the 2022 US outbreak. Most US deaths were believed to be late-stage AIDS, but we lack confirmation of that as well.

The DRC has received about 265,000 doses of the mpox vaccine, primarily from the European Union through a partnership with Bavarian Nordic. But the vaccines are currently being held in cold storage in the capital city of Kinchasa, and transporting them thousands of kilometres away to conflict-ridden eastern DRC is a huge logistic challenge in a country that is the size of western Europe, DRC officials say.

If simply getting vaccine to the outbreak is a “huge logistic challenge” (surely they can use helicopters) imagine how hard it is to get reliable case and death numbers.

As I said before, most child deaths are probably due to dehydration, and iv fluids, needles, tubing and nurses to administer them might prevent most deaths. Whereas we don’t know if the vaccines even work, while we do know they caused cardiac enzyme elevations in up to 18% of US military recipients, as documented in the pre-licensure studies published on the FDA’s Jynneos website.

The outbreak in these regions has been particularly severe, with children under five years old representing a substantial proportion of cases. Kaseya stressed the importance of prioritising these vulnerable groups and ensuring adequate protection through vaccination.

Can there be any doubt that children are a prime target of attack by globalists through vaccine injuries? If they cared about these children they might vaccinate them for measles, which kills a lot more children than moneypox.

Africa CDC revealed it is also scaling up genomic sequencing efforts to better understand the virus’s spread and its genetic variations across the continent – where a mix of suspected variants are being reported, but genomic mapping remains limited. He said that the goal is to sequence a minimum of 200 samples from each affected African Union member state.

What a coincidence. Just as the WHO demanded in its proposed pandemic treaty and amendments, there is to be a huge expenditure of resources to perform genomics on specimens from each nation. How will this help anyone in Africa? It might be useful to the gain-of-function researchers. Spend the money on iv’s and oral rehydration fluids, if you really care about Africans.

Kaseya underscored the need for financial support to sustain the vaccination campaigns and broader response efforts. Africa CDC’s mpox continental preparedness and response plan is currently calling for $600 million, to not only address immediate outbreak needs but also to build stronger public health infrastructure, including enhanced laboratory and surveillance capacities.

No surprises here.