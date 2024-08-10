Share this postDaniel Estulin's TAVISTOCK. Excerpt #1merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDaniel Estulin's TAVISTOCK. Excerpt #1pages 75-78Meryl NassAug 10, 202471Share this postDaniel Estulin's TAVISTOCK. Excerpt #1merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareBTW, this book was published in 2015.71Share this postDaniel Estulin's TAVISTOCK. Excerpt #1merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePreviousNext
Tavistock Institute is one of the “must read” books of all time…not too far behind the incredible truths found in the Bible.
In 2017 I read it and it made me aware of a much bigger picture than would have otherwise been possible. Thank you for sharing this with your audience. So needed.
Interesting that suddenly on other good sub stacks Hoffman is being denigrated in the comments. What a coincidence. He's quite a writer. They want the older, wiser, brilliance of this nation and the world gone but we're documenting and keeping it all.