Dark Horse talks about tasting sweet victory, David and Goliath, and that we have proved that the Goliath Globalists are not so clever or powerful as they thought
Yes, I am dancing because they can never go forward under cover of darkness...EVER AGAIN. Now we see them. They exposed their goal and their method.
The section on the WHO starts at 10 minutes, and continues for 50 minutes.
I think this is the definitive answer to why we really SHOULD claim a victory due to the failures of the Pandemic Treaty negotiations by the INB, and the failure of the IHR negotions by the WGIHR.
Yes, it was only the first battle in what is likely to be a long war. Some may claim it was only a skirmish. But what this win took was the ability to get the message about what was in these documents to the many people in the public, to negotiators and to many of our elected officials.
Bret got the message to millions more people in his 2 discussions with Tucker Carlson, and in other programs he has done on Dark Horse. He also traveled to spread the word in Washington and other places. I caught up with him at the Romanian Parliament last November. Bravo, Bret and Heather!
We need to keep our guard up! They are clever!
It is not over when there are billions invested and over 100 active RNA projects under development! They need a return on their investment and Gates is first in line!
But he knows the battle isn't over. The left will never give up. I just hope their mistakes continue to help us gain more momentum.