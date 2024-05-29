The section on the WHO starts at 10 minutes, and continues for 50 minutes.

I think this is the definitive answer to why we really SHOULD claim a victory due to the failures of the Pandemic Treaty negotiations by the INB, and the failure of the IHR negotions by the WGIHR.

Yes, it was only the first battle in what is likely to be a long war. Some may claim it was only a skirmish. But what this win took was the ability to get the message about what was in these documents to the many people in the public, to negotiators and to many of our elected officials.

Bret got the message to millions more people in his 2 discussions with Tucker Carlson, and in other programs he has done on Dark Horse. He also traveled to spread the word in Washington and other places. I caught up with him at the Romanian Parliament last November. Bravo, Bret and Heather!