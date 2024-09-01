David Bell expands on the confirmed Moneypox numbers and the false emergency
BTW, It is only an STD if lesions are confined to the genital area.
So, here we are in 2024, on the tail of a massively profit-driving (and impoverishing) outbreak called Covid-19 that enabled the largest transfer of wealth from the many to the few in human history. The WHO’s announcement that 5,000 (or less) suspected Mpox cases is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) allows it to fast-track vaccines through its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) program, bypassing the normal rigor required to approve such pharmaceuticals, and is suggesting Pharma start lining up.
Did you catch that? By calling moneypox a PHEIC, vaccines that are not licensed in the country where they are to be used can be fast-tracked for use there, and presumably a liability waiver (as included in early version s of the IHR that were not passed) with be attached to their use.
Who wins when this foolish declaration is made?
WHO
The 3 manufacturers of moneypox vaccines (Bavarian Nordic, Emergent Biosolutions, and I do not know who will supply the unlicensed Japanese-developed vaccine). Bavarian Nordic and Emergent Biosolutions are both built on the back of biosecurity fear-porn, have no civilian business, and pump out dangerous products of no established value.
the Biosecurity establishment
I haven’t read the article yet , I giggled 🤭 at’ it’s only an STD when confined to the genitals ‘ … tertiary syphilis and Al Capone came to mind .
Declaring these faux emergencies is about money and power. Remember how they tried to do this with Zika... When the world found out it was only coming from woman who were vaxxed with DPT while pregnant and drinking larvacide laced water. They shut that down fast because they could not have anyone poking their noses around the DPT vaccine - a vaccine known to increase all cause mortality 10x.