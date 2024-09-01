https://brownstone.org/articles/mpox-numbers-and-reality/

So, here we are in 2024, on the tail of a massively profit-driving (and impoverishing) outbreak called Covid-19 that enabled the largest transfer of wealth from the many to the few in human history. The WHO’s announcement that 5,000 (or less) suspected Mpox cases is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) allows it to fast-track vaccines through its Emergency Use Listing (EUL) program, bypassing the normal rigor required to approve such pharmaceuticals, and is suggesting Pharma start lining up.

Did you catch that? By calling moneypox a PHEIC, vaccines that are not licensed in the country where they are to be used can be fast-tracked for use there, and presumably a liability waiver (as included in early version s of the IHR that were not passed) with be attached to their use.

Who wins when this foolish declaration is made?