Funny how the NY Post tops the NY Times on news coverage these days. https://nypost.com/2024/07/15/us-news/trumps-florida-case-stunningly-dismissed-after-judge-finds-appointment-of-special-counsel-jack-smith-violated-the-constitution/

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/15/us/politics/cannons-dismissal-of-trump-case-rejects-precedents-of-higher-courts.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/15/us/politics/eileen-cannon-trump-classified-documents-judge.html

The NY Post also selected some priceless headlines and quotes from its competitors to highlight:

Take these headlines, for example, in the immediate aftermath:

CNN: “Secret Service Rushes Trump Off Stage After He Falls at Rally”

Associated Press: “Donald Trump Has Been Escorted Off The Stage During A Rally After Loud Noises Ring Out In The Crowd”

The New York Times: “Trump Hurt, But Safe, After A Shooting”

Forbes: “Will Surviving Gunfire Be Donald Trump’s Next Appeal To Black Voters?”

Politico: “In wake of the rally shooting, GOP officials have been quick to blame Democrats for demonizing Trump”

There’s more, but you get the idea.

Needless to say, it was abundantly clear that Trump had been shot once he was brought to his feet by Secret Service agents about one minute after being hit.

Shots could be heard before he crouched down to take cover.

His visibly injured ear had splashed bright red blood across his face that was clear to see, even at a distance.

Yet we had CNN initially reporting he had fallen?

How about the Times and Politico calling this “a shooting” instead of an assassination attempt?

How about Forbes wondering, just hours after the attack, if it would make Trump more appealing to black voters?

And Politico, scolding Republicans for seizing and pouncing on Democrats, angry that they and their allies in the media have referred to Trump as Hitler for eight years?

Margaret Brennan of CBS News, the former home of Walter Cronkite, even managed to victim-blame Trump for nearly getting killed, after reading a statement from the former president thanking the Secret Service and describing what had happened.

“I did notice there was no call for lowering the temperature, condemning all political violence, and really trying to signal to his supporters as well, not to retaliate or to have any kind of escalation here,” was Brennan’s immediate reaction.

There are no words.