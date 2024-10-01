https://davosinthedesert.us/defending-democracy/

I am happy to be one of the speakers at Davos in the Desert’s Defending Democracy Conference. This virtual program will take place on October 4.

This program is critical and timely: The overarching theme of this program is that Democrats pose an existential threat to democracy. During this program our speakers will explain the extent to which Democrats are perverting democracy in order to aggrandize their own power and to destroy our country.

As you will see from the agenda, among the topics that our Defending Democracy conference will cover are:

Globalization as a Threat to Democracy

Contamination of the Judiciary

Mainstream Media’s Subservience to the Democrat Party

Lawfare: Removing Political Opponents Through Legal Means

The Biden-Harris Political Prisoners

The Trump Assassination Attempts

Democrat’s Disdain for Election Laws

The Weaponization of the 14th Amendment

The War Against the Jews

Lies Democrats Tell

Never Underestimate the Mendacity of the Democrat Agenda

