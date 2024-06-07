Share this postDesperately seeking a bird flu death, WHO claimed one in Mexico (H5N2)--but the Mexican health minister called bullshit: man died of other causesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDesperately seeking a bird flu death, WHO claimed one in Mexico (H5N2)--but the Mexican health minister called bullshit: man died of other causesWe need a $1,000 or more penalty each time any public agency or figure publishes a lie. We need to leave the post-truth world and get back to facts. Make lies cost $Meryl NassJun 07, 2024194Share this postDesperately seeking a bird flu death, WHO claimed one in Mexico (H5N2)--but the Mexican health minister called bullshit: man died of other causesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther71Share194Share this postDesperately seeking a bird flu death, WHO claimed one in Mexico (H5N2)--but the Mexican health minister called bullshit: man died of other causesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther71SharePreviousNext
And listen to Judy Mikovits about cows with bird flu. They had bird flu antigens in their previous vaccines. Duh. So then they detected what they had put in there themselves...🙈🤷♂️
Not enough about 10k… make it hurt. Or a sliding scale if you’re a billionaire than one billion put towards protecting the constitution.