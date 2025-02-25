The first hospitalized person was severely ill. But this person had a wild bird flu strain: D1.1. The strain that led to culling of 163 million domestic poultry is B3.13.

On January 16, 2025 (4 days before the inauguration) CDC issued a serious nationwide alert to start widespread testing in hospitals, for no clear reason.

CDC admits that “H5 bird flu is widespread in wild birds worldwide.” The corollary that should follow is therefore, we cannot get rid of it, no matter how many birds we cull.

By using the flu surveillance system to look for additional cases of bird flu, CDC has come up with several more Americans who were hospitalized and tested positive for an H5 virus. Some of them may be false positives. It is hard to know, since very little information has come out about these cases.

Wyoming had a case last week in someone with comorbidities who was hospitalized in Colorado. The public health department press release looked like CDC had written it, bland and uninformative.

These hospitalizations are coming fast and furious, with 2 separate reports coming out on February 15! But info on each is scant:

"The individual had respiratory symptoms. He was previously hospitalized and has since been released," a spokesperson for Ohio's health department told CBS News in an email Saturday. Authorities in Ohio had previously refused to disclose the status of their bird flu case, which was first announced earlier this week in a man who had contact with sick poultry…

It is unclear which strain of the H5N1 bird flu virus caused the Ohio and Wyoming cases. Answering that question has been a focus of experts and health officials for previous cases, as they track the evolution of the virus. Federal authorities usually take samples of the virus and analyze them for worrying mutations that might raise the risk of the virus spreading between humans or causing more severe disease. A spokesperson for Ohio's health department said that information was not immediately available. Wyoming has also not confirmed the genotype of their case… D1.1 has also spread at least twice now in recent weeks from birds to dairy herds, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday, dashing hopes that the spillover which started the B3.13 dairy herd outbreaks in late 2023 was a one-off.

In other words, cows graze for most of the year. The diary and beef industries require outdoor grazing. There is no way to separate wild birds from many millions of cows. There will continue to be spillovers into cows.

The question is, can our leaders be bold enough to ignore the biosecurity mafia (entrenched in and out of government) who will threaten us with mutations that could, maybe, perhaps, someday lead to a strain deadly for humans—and say that the past culling and testing was a big waste of time and money?

That the likelihood of such mutations occurring naturally is very very low and we will take that chance?

And will they shut down the gain-of-function labs and add a new capital crime to the criminal justice system: creating or spreading deadly microorganisms?

President Trump’s team is looking for solutions, but these measures are also likely to fail, because there is simply no way to provide “biosecurity” from wild bird poop to grazing animals. It is a good start. Maybe medication will help. Will our leaders be able to say it is an insoluble problem that will have to run its course?

https://www.agweb.com/news/livestock/poultry/trump-administration-shifts-strategy-avian-flu