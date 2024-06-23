A Bobby Kennedy PAC created the following 5 minute video. The analogies with primary colors and triangles did not speak to me.

https://timetodebate.com/

You can skip the video and go below it to sign the petition asking for RFK to be allowed to debate. Even if you don’t like him, consider signing to give him a chance to be heard along with the other candidates.

Signing the petition will take you to the 30 minute video about RFK that depicts the person I know. It’s worth a watch if you haven’t seen it.

I remember when Ross Perot ran for President as a third party candidate. It felt like a crack of light coming through between the two party machines.

Today the two parties look a lot like a Uniparty, with a few outliers. I agree with the film: the Uniparty is a feature, not a bug in the system. It needs to be cracked open. The Uniparty is clearly not working for We the People.

Plus, when you watch a controversial Congressional hearing, as I did last night, and you see the members turning themselves into pretzels to defend Fauci, or the Ukraine policy, or the COVID origin story, it is so obvious that they have no dignity. They have no self-respect. They are simply mouthing what they have been given to say. Who wants those types making life and death (or any) decisions for us? Bobby Kennedy is definitely not that kind of person.

Bobby Kennedy is another option. He is not perfect (who is?) but he is smart, and despite never holding office he knows the system and the swamp very well. He is the only candidate who can exit us from the era of pandemics and experimental shots that are almost certainly planned.

He is the only candidate who cares about improving the quality of our food and water and saving us from the GMO--lab-grown meat—insect diet the elites are planning. Like these. Pick your future.

Speaking of dignity, the reason for eating these insects is not to save the planet. It’s to rob us of our dignity. For then they can make us do anything.