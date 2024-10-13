Early Warnings for All: this scheme is in the Pact for the Future.
The UN promises to deliver "climate justice." Do you think they will bury this concept after the past 2 weeks of early warnings?
The UN is such a joke. They claim the cost of this vague program is $3.1 billion over 5 years. In the next breath it is 50 cents per person per year, or $20 billion over 5 years. Why don’t they simply write, “Send Money”? Was someone at the UN being funny when they used the term “executive action” plan? The term “executive action” is spy jargon for kill or assassinate.
https://www.un.org/en/climatechange/early-warnings-for-all
From Page 10 of the Pact for the Future:
And from the UN’s Early Warning website, we can save you! Just send $:
Thirty years ago I coined the term ‘legal extortion’ when referring to the creation of the surveillance state.
The UN and the WHO are the epitome of said legal extortion.
And Dr Meryl Nass is the benchmark of alert citizen investigative journalism.
Thank you.
"The United Nations is a continuation of British influence under the pretense of global cooperation. Established as a successor to the League of Nations, the UN allowed British elites to exert control over international decision-making processes. Through this organization, Britain maintained a powerful role in shaping global policies, ensuring that its influence persisted in the post-colonial era and that international governance aligned with British interests."
--from
Masters of Deception: The British Empire's Manipulation of Revolutions and the Jewish Scapegoat
Richard Poe and Courtenay Turner
https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/masters-of-deception-the-british