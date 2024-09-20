https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/20/us/elections/georgia-election-board-rules.html

An assistant AG (Recall that Brad Raffensperger is Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State who is exceedingly controversial) claimed this rule is not “tethered to statute,” foreshadowing a lawsuit brought by Brad’s office or the A-G. Were paper ballots tethered to statute before there were electronic voting machines.

Please don’t “Help America Vote” [Act] with easily hacked machines. It’s important to have elections the populations trusts. Paper ballots all the way!

And did you see how one country is not going to use [stuffable] external ballot boxes, saying they cannot man the boxes 24/7 for weeks before the election to insure their integrity? Another good move.

From the Times: