Entire state of Georgia ordered to hand count PAPER BALLOTS on election day!
A big step toward a clean election. NYT unhappy. There would be machine ballots and paper ballots. Let's hope the twain shall meet.
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/09/20/us/elections/georgia-election-board-rules.html
An assistant AG (Recall that Brad Raffensperger is Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State who is exceedingly controversial) claimed this rule is not “tethered to statute,” foreshadowing a lawsuit brought by Brad’s office or the A-G. Were paper ballots tethered to statute before there were electronic voting machines.
Please don’t “Help America Vote” [Act] with easily hacked machines. It’s important to have elections the populations trusts. Paper ballots all the way!
And did you see how one country is not going to use [stuffable] external ballot boxes, saying they cannot man the boxes 24/7 for weeks before the election to insure their integrity? Another good move.
From the Times:
Last month, the board passed a rule upending decades of settled Georgia law, allowing local election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” investigation before certifying election results, a rule Democrats and election experts said could disrupt the certification process.
The board also approved an investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County, long a desire of right-wing election conspiracy theorists but far from the list of priorities of local election officials or the secretary of state.
No machines, paper ballots counted on site publicly, not transported before counting. How it always should have been
Praise The Lord must be a lot of pissed off Georgians 🙏🙏🙏