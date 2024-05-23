https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/05/23/israel-hamas-war-news-gaza-palestine-rafah/

Israel’s war cabinet has instructed negotiators to resume talks on a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early Thursday. The statement came after the families of five female Israeli soldiers released footage of their capture by Hamas on Oct. 7, in hopes it would push authorities to restart stalled negotiations. The International Court of Justice said it would deliver a ruling Friday on emergency measures — requested by South Africa, citing the assault in Rafah — for Israel to cease military operations in Gaza.

Key updates

Here's what to know

South Africa argued this month that an offensive in Rafah aims to destroy “the essential foundations of Palestinian life,” as part of its case accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention. Israel has rejected the genocide charges and cast the allegations as “divorced from the facts.”

Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has been evacuated and is out of service, while the nearby al-Awda Hospital was “invaded” after an Israeli siege, according to reports cited by the World Health Organization.

And it appears none of the aid the US has delivered from its floating wharf has actually reached starving Gazans.

