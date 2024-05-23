Evil, corrupt Netanyahu (willing to kill Israeli hostages to depop and take over Gaza) put in bind with hostage video release. 3 Euro nations recognize Palestine.
Is Israel "normalizing" violent depopulation? No other nation could get away with this.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/05/23/israel-hamas-war-news-gaza-palestine-rafah/
Israel’s war cabinet has instructed negotiators to resume talks on a deal to release hostages held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said early Thursday. The statement came after the families of five female Israeli soldiers released footage of their capture by Hamas on Oct. 7, in hopes it would push authorities to restart stalled negotiations. The International Court of Justice said it would deliver a ruling Friday on emergency measures — requested by South Africa, citing the assault in Rafah — for Israel to cease military operations in Gaza.
Key updates
ICJ to rule on South Africa’s request to order Israel to cease Rafah assault
Israel’s latest offensives unleash ‘hell’ in Gaza, aid groups say
Here's what to know
South Africa argued this month that an offensive in Rafah aims to destroy “the essential foundations of Palestinian life,” as part of its case accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention. Israel has rejected the genocide charges and cast the allegations as “divorced from the facts.”
Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has been evacuated and is out of service, while the nearby al-Awda Hospital was “invaded” after an Israeli siege, according to reports cited by the World Health Organization.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/05/22/gaza-famine-aid-israel-hamas/
And it appears none of the aid the US has delivered from its floating wharf has actually reached starving Gazans.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/05/21/gaza-pier-israel-pentagon/
I find it strange that Germany is calling for the arrest of Netanyahu for genocide, but at the same time they have arrested Reiner Fullmich for exposing the globalist genocide.
Have you gone insane?? Is it now Israel - in an existential fight for its very survival - now the villain for the audacity to do to Gaza what America had to do to Germany to stop Hitler from genociding Jews? Do you think a ‘peace treaty’ designed to enable the survival of a terrorist entity Hamas on Israel’s border in exchange for hostages that in all likelihood are already dead is sane policy??
Please, PLEASE stick to medical atrocities and stay out of being a dupe for a murderous terrorist entity sworn to the destruction of your people!