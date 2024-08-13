FDA and USDA: 20.1% of 144 pasteurized dairy products were PCR + for bird flu with no live virus, while NONE of 23 raw milk cheeses were PCR + nor grew live virus
Bottom line: You can't catch bird flu from dairy products or milk, and RAW milk products were the cleanest
FDA and USDA purchased and tested 144 pasteurized dairy products and 23 raw milk cheeses from around the US with quantitative real time reverse transcription PCR tests seeking evidence of HPAI bird flu viruses. The PCR test only looks for a small, nonviable segment of virus, in this case part of the matrix gene.
Then the researchers tried to grow out virus using embryonated chicken eggs. As in previous tests, none of the RAW or pasteurized dairy products grew out any bird flu virus.
It has been suggested that enzymes in raw milk are antiviral and these enzymes are destroyed by pasteurization.
Above is the preprint study that Helen Branswell is reporting on for STAT. Below is the STAT article reporting on it, and below that the abstract from the preprint and the funding statement.
Dear LORD it's good to hear basic common sense. The globalist must be stopped, arrested & imprisoned for their attack on humanity!
Well, I didn't think you could catch bird flu from dairy nor beef products either, if cooked right. Now that they have spent tax payers money for this, will it end or will they come back and say they were wrong, to give more ammunition for their fake jab?