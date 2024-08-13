FDA and USDA purchased and tested 144 pasteurized dairy products and 23 raw milk cheeses from around the US with quantitative real time reverse transcription PCR tests seeking evidence of HPAI bird flu viruses. The PCR test only looks for a small, nonviable segment of virus, in this case part of the matrix gene.

Then the researchers tried to grow out virus using embryonated chicken eggs. As in previous tests, none of the RAW or pasteurized dairy products grew out any bird flu virus.

It has been suggested that enzymes in raw milk are antiviral and these enzymes are destroyed by pasteurization.

