FDA authorized bivalent booster for 6 month olds after only a 3 day review of Pfizer documents
It seems FDA is not even trying to pretend it is following any of its standards, let alone following the Science
Actually, FDA authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters for kids 6 months through 5 years today. It had already authorized them for everyone else. Don’t expect the new boosters to work, however. Three weeks ago, the NY Times titled its article on the boosters like this:
Will Covid Boosters Prevent Another Wave? Scientists Aren’t So Sure.
The shots may help vulnerable Americans dodge serious illness or death. But some experts believe boosters must be improved and are calling for a new strategy.
And the chief of vaccines at FDA had this to say:
In an interview, Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator, acknowledged the limitations of the available data on the updated boosters.
“It’s true, we’re not sure how well these vaccines will do yet against preventing symptomatic disease,” he said, particularly as the newer variants spread.
So be a guinea pig, if you want—but please don’t subject your most precious possessions to these so-called vaccines.
Nothing those criminal regulators (FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID, etc) do surprises any of us any more. Any parent who subjects their children to this poison... I just don't know what to say? Do they WANT their children damaged for life? Are parents so indoctrinated they trust these institutions that have betrayed them? So sad to see this.
JAILTIME!! Way past due