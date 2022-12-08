Actually, FDA authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters for kids 6 months through 5 years today. It had already authorized them for everyone else. Don’t expect the new boosters to work, however. Three weeks ago, the NY Times titled its article on the boosters like this:

And the chief of vaccines at FDA had this to say:

In an interview, Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator, acknowledged the limitations of the available data on the updated boosters. “It’s true, we’re not sure how well these vaccines will do yet against preventing symptomatic disease,” he said, particularly as the newer variants spread.

So be a guinea pig, if you want—but please don’t subject your most precious possessions to these so-called vaccines.