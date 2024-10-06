New food technologies, globalization, climate change… FDA must adapt. One thing FDA did was add a new position: Deputy Commissioner of Human Foods.

I always note that the universe provides us with abundant information and amusement. The new Deputy Commissioner has the same name as the person who invented a new route for large-scale murder, by spiking Kool-Aid with cyanide: Jim Jones. See for yourself:

https://www.fda.gov/media/178963/download?attachment

So, FDA wanted to improve its approach to baby formula safety after shutting down an infant formula manufacturer for bacterial contamination in 2022 and making it impossible for many thousands of babies to get formula.

No, FDA did not discover the contamination (or perhaps it did, and failed to respond). The contamination was made known due to a whistleblower after several babies died. Why didn’t FDA find it earlier and deal with it immediately? Why didn’t FDA have a plan in place to have enough formula for the US’s 4 million newborns per year when something goes awry at a major factory?

But, if FDA is so concerned about healthy baby formula, why does the new baby food safety Act fail to include formula? Why does it prohibit states doing their own safety testing? Is this bill simply assuring that it will be harder to discover the next time that FDA fails its duty to assure the safety and nutrition of infant formulas?

Just in case you forgot the 2022 snafu: