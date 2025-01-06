The addition of Fluoride to drinking water is one of public health’s most durable achievements. Over 200 million Americans use water from public water supplies to which fluoride has been added. And most use toothpaste to which fluoride was added. One friend was instructed to swallow the fluoride toothpaste after brushing, which he did for many years. Please don’t.

This is what a historical NIH website has to say about the history of fluoridation, patting itself on the back:

In 1945, Grand Rapids became the first city in the world to fluoridate its drinking water. The Grand Rapids water fluoridation study was originally sponsored by the U.S. Surgeon General, but was taken over by the NIDR (NIH’s National Institute of Dental Research) shortly after the Institute's inception in 1948. During the 15-year project, researchers monitored the rate of tooth decay among Grand Rapids' almost 30,000 schoolchildren. After just 11 years, Dean- who was now director of the NIDR-announced an amazing finding. The caries rate among Grand Rapids children born after fluoride was added to the water supply dropped more than 60 percent. This finding, considering the thousands of participants in the study, amounted to a giant scientific breakthrough that promised to revolutionize dental care, making tooth decay for the first time in history a preventable disease for most people. A Lasting Achievement Almost 30 years after the conclusion of the Grand Rapids fluoridation study, fluoride continues to be dental science's main weapon in the battle against tooth decay. Today, just about every toothpaste on the market contains fluoride as its active ingredient; water fluoridation projects currently benefit over 200 million Americans, and 13 million schoolchildren now participate in school-based fluoride mouth rinse programs. As the figures indicate, McKay, Dean, and the others helped to transform dentistry into a prevention-oriented profession. Their drive, in the face of overwhelming adversity, is no less than a remarkable feat of science-an achievement ranking with the other great preventive health measures of our century.

This is what public health is supposed to do: Assess 3 things. It is really very simple:

What is the benefit, who benefits, and how large is the benefit? What are the adverse effects of the intervention and how large a problem are they? What is the $ cost of the intervention? Then monitor the program to see if it met its expectations.

I asked the Perplexity “AI” what the cost was to add fluoride to our water, and what it would cost otherwise to dispose of industrial fluoride, which is considered a highly toxic waste product that requires special treatment. Here are the answers:

Therefore, putting it into municipal water supplies saved industry considerable sums they would otherwise have to spend for disposal. A true win-win situation, which costs cities very little to implement.

What about public health? As we learned from COVID, “public health,” despite being a public good we all pay for, does not monitor the results of its programs, or when it does, only acknowledges the evidence when it supports the chosen narrative. “Public health” has not been able to admit its mistakes.

However, as the inauguration comes closer and it looks like Donald Trump will really be President and RFK, Jr. will really be DHHS Secretary, the federal public health bureaucracy seems to be rethinking its “science,” and this meta-analysis of the ills of fluoride is the most prominent rethink so far. It comes from CDC’s National Toxicology Program, while CDC has so far advised cities to continue to add fluoride to their water.

Breaking: New Study Linking Fluoride to Lower IQ in Children Sparks Renewed Calls to End Water Fluoridation

The Defender Jan 06, 2025