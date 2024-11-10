https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/08/politics/fema-employee-trump-florida-hurricane/index.html

Do you think this person was following orders handed down to many on-the-ground staff? Might this account for so many people who said they never saw FEMA for a week after the hurricane and flood occurred?

… House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invited Criswell to testify at a hearing on November 19 to discuss the incident and FEMA’s recent response to natural disasters, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton, he said in a Saturday letter to Criswell.

“In the wake of the recent major disasters that impacted Americans of all political persuasions, it is critical that FEMA adheres to its disaster relief mission,” the Kentucky Republican wrote.

… Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said following reports of the incident Friday that he had directed state officials to investigate the matter.

“The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” DeSantis, a Republican, wrote on X. “At my direction, the Division of Emergency Management is launching an investigation into the federal government’s targeted discrimination of Floridians who support Donald Trump.”

FEMA, the spokesperson said in their statement, “helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation.”