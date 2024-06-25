https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/new-report-biden-administration-pressured-fda-and-ignored-risks-during-initial

NEW REPORT: Biden Administration Pressured FDA and Ignored Risks During Initial COVID Vaccine Phase

June 24, 2024 Press Release WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust, led by Chairman Thomas Massie (R-KY), released an interim staff report titled, "Politics, Private Interests, and the Biden Administration's Deviation from Agency Regulations in the COVID-19 Pandemic. "The report details how the Biden Administration pressured the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to go beyond its regulatory authority to change its procedures, cut corners, and lower agency standards to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and authorize boosters. This approval enabled the Biden Administration to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, despite concerns that the same vaccine was causing injury among otherwise healthy young Americans.



"In August 2021, when the Pfizer shots received FDA licensure, and just before the booster received EUA, the top two FDA vaccine reviewers with decades of experience announced they were leaving the agency," said Chairman Thomas Massie (R-KY). "During the pandemic, politics overruled science at the government institutions entrusted with protecting public health. The FDA abandoned its congressional directive to protect citizens from false claims and undisclosed side effects, and instead ignored its own rules to pursue a policy of promoting the vaccine while downplaying potential harms. Exposing and acknowledging mistakes that were made is a necessary step toward restoring integrity and trust in our regulatory agencies."



The Subcommittee's investigation also revealed that the administrative state mishandled reports of vaccine injury, despite requirements to actively obtain, synthesize, and report feedback on the safety and efficacy of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) vaccine. Two former FDA scientists, Dr. Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause, testified to the Subcommittee that they felt pressure to cut corners on the vaccine review, which was due to outside pressure to provide immediate approval so that the government could mandate vaccines. Despite evidence of harms from the EUA vaccine, the Biden Administration sought to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine through the Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) process.



Under the leadership of then-Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, a long-time FDA staffer who the Biden Administration promoted to Acting Commissioner, and Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), the agency cut corners in its usually rigorous BLA process to brand the Pfizer EUA vaccine as the only fully licensed "safe and effective" COVID-19 vaccine on the market at the time. Today, former Acting FDA Commissioner Woodcock says that, as it relates to vaccine-related injury, she is "disappointed in [her]self" and that the FDA did not do enough to address vaccine-related injury.



The FDA succumbed to the Biden Administration's pressure to act beyond its authority, which may have long-term impacts on the agency's ability to confidently serve the American public. This poor policy by the Biden Administration reveals many significant problems related to accountability and good decision making in the administrative state that warrant legislative reform. [Not to mention the million of lives harmed by the policy—Nass]



Hopefully this will help get some of the criminal conspirators into the defendant box.

I exposed this fraud the day the license was issued (August 23, 2021) and explained more about it with many additional posts over the next few days. Here are two of them:

Monday, August 23, 2021

Read the FDA approval letter please. This is how they scam you, by making it nearly impenetrable. Below, I identify the two most relevant passages. The rest of the letter is repetitive blather to keep your head spinning. page 2 last line, footnote: here FDA quietly admits that the licensed Pfizer vaccine and the authorized Pfizer vaccine are identical w.r.t. safety and efficacy, but they are "legally distinct." That's code for one has manufacturer liability, while the other doesn't. It is also code for "we don't want to impose a mandate on the EUA product 'cause it is illegal, but we can probably get away with a mandate on the licensed product." page 12 AA. This tells you that yes, we licensed the vaccine, but...there is a lot of the old vaccine out there, actually "a significant amount" and this amount will be considered an EUA vaccine and will continue to be used. Maybe for a very long time. Now, why would they do that? Why specify that identical versions of the product will be legally different? Because they need the license to impose the mandates. But they need the EUA to evade liability. Along with the license comes liability for the manufacturer. (But all EUA products were given a liability shield.) Unfortunately, our federal overlords would prefer us to be without recourse if we are injured, rather than have Pfizer risk defending its product in court. So, my inference is that the feds want the public to THINK the vaccine they are receiving is licensed, which will make people submit because they believe it can now be mandated, but instead the public is almost certain to receive the EUA vials instead, to save Pfizer's behind. * You will be able to tell the difference when you see the vaccine vial. The letter explains that the COMIRNATY-labelled vials will be the licensed ones, and the others (under EUA) will say something like Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine without the brand name COMIRNATY. Yes, a stingy CICP injury program exists, which I have previously written about, but it has not paid out for a single Covid vaccine injury, last time I checked. How did I figure this out? Because I have read other FDA approval letters, and this one had significant weasel wording. And I have seen other FDA tricks. So it just took me awhile to identify what was being hidden. I could be wrong. But then we would need another explanation for the language in the approval letter. I'm happy to entertain other interpretations. P.S. Pfizer made $33 billion so far this year on its mRNA vaccine.

and here is another, more polished:

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

