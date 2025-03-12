Fowl Play: How Chicken Genetics Barons Created the Egg Crisis
Time for a crash course in how the food industry was lost?
Matt Stoller and Basel Musharbash explain how monopoly capital took over the business of chicken genetics, with the result that we all suffer from higher prices, poorer quality and less choice.
The food industry mostly thinks about cost and not nutrition! So very sad!
I've read both now, 2 things missing, the Flu jab requires nearly 2 million fertilized eggs yearly now Do any other JABS require fertilized eggs?. And the Cruel and abusive destruction of hens, broilers, and day old Roosters. It is all INTENTIONAL when you put this together with what I learned about Cal Maine.
We know FDR CULLED PIGS AND MORE DURING THE GREAT DEPRESSION. Learning from Previous Crises: The Great Depression
https://cunyurbanfoodpolicy.org/news/2020/05/26/learning-from-previous-crises-the-great-depression/
.................
The porcine slaughter of the innocents https://www.minneapolisfed.org/article/1999/the-porcine-slaughter-of-the-innocents
...................
American History Central https://www.americanhistorycentral.com/entries/progressive-era-great-depression-and-new-deal/
.....................
F.D.R.’s Disastrous Experiment https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate/2010/11/21/do-farm-subsidies-protect-national-security/fdrs-disastrous-experiment
.......................
FDR’s Folly: How Roosevelt and His New Deal Prolonged the Great Depression https://fee.org/articles/fdrs-folly-how-roosevelt-and-his-new-deal-prolonged-the-great-depression/
..........................
President Roosevelt’s New Deal https://socialwelfare.library.vcu.edu/eras/great-depression/the-new-deal/
......................
Culling The Herds https://livinghistoryfarm.org/farming-in-the-1930s/crops/culling-the-herds/
During the early years of the Depression, livestock prices dropped disastrously. Officials with the New Deal believed prices were down because farmers were still producing too many commodities like hogs and cotton. The solution proposed in the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933 was to reduce the supply.
Exactly what Biden did. Used Covid lockdowns/essential workers only as an excuse.
CHICKEN ABUSE, BIRDFLU, & GREED BY BIG PRODUCERS & BIG 10 GROCERYS.
The more I dig the worse it gets, and it follows the Covid pattern, now we can add Measles. Fear Mongering or is gov't secretly spraying our air again? https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/chicken-abuse-birdflu-and-greed-by