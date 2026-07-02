Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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The Cherry On Top's avatar
The Cherry On Top
19h

Thanks for keeping this in the news, Meryl. It's so difficult trying to focus on one thing and be well versed in it when there is just so much going on. Geoengineering topped my list until the war on food became glaringly obvious. Trying to tease out which dastardly deed is the worse and warranting close attention is getting tough. Poisoning the masses through many means. Weather warfare and modification with its many tentacles of doom. Maffia running world governments, genocide and of course, war and the list goes on. Thanks for your efforts!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
19hEdited

EPA is dysfunctional if they don’t understand weather modification is air pollution. Rather than work in harmony with nature, our deranged scientists want to control nature and improve on it and are doing just the opposite.

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