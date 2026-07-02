Gatekeeping Geoengineering
I was not able to crosspost this so here it is, after my comments
Zara Sethna talks about some established facts about geoengineering, then notes how “gatekeepers” try to steer the geoengineering questions away from certain directions, and points out the things we don’t know and have every right to ask. A solid discussion.
And BTW, in the 50 yeaers since the UN’s ENMOD treaty was signed, we have learned almost nothing about the “research” advances our government has made to modify our weather and climate.
Thanks for keeping this in the news, Meryl. It's so difficult trying to focus on one thing and be well versed in it when there is just so much going on. Geoengineering topped my list until the war on food became glaringly obvious. Trying to tease out which dastardly deed is the worse and warranting close attention is getting tough. Poisoning the masses through many means. Weather warfare and modification with its many tentacles of doom. Maffia running world governments, genocide and of course, war and the list goes on. Thanks for your efforts!
EPA is dysfunctional if they don’t understand weather modification is air pollution. Rather than work in harmony with nature, our deranged scientists want to control nature and improve on it and are doing just the opposite.