Zara Sethna talks about some established facts about geoengineering, then notes how “gatekeepers” try to steer the geoengineering questions away from certain directions, and points out the things we don’t know and have every right to ask. A solid discussion.

And BTW, in the 50 yeaers since the UN’s ENMOD treaty was signed, we have learned almost nothing about the “research” advances our government has made to modify our weather and climate.