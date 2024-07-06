Share this postHere is a pdf of David A Hughes' free book that tells the truth about our modern historymerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHere is a pdf of David A Hughes' free book that tells the truth about our modern historyI bought his hardcover on the Nazis (another book) and how they relate to today for about $25Meryl NassJul 06, 202461Share this postHere is a pdf of David A Hughes' free book that tells the truth about our modern historymerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20ShareCovid 19 Psychological Operations And The War For Technocracy Hughes David Entirepdf Downloadedfrom)rshgt9.94MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload 61Share this postHere is a pdf of David A Hughes' free book that tells the truth about our modern historymerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther20SharePreviousNext
See also https://elliottmiddleton.substack.com/p/west-wants-to-destroy-russia-putin
I have been advancing support for the hypothesis that the Great Reset is really WWIII, the Plutocrats vs. the people, beginning as a cooperative "Communist" effort of the WEF and CCP; but the Neocons of the WEF decided to double-cross the CCP and the CCP is not happy about it. Depopulation and reduced fertility were accomplished by the first battle attack, the plandemic.
Thank you very much Meryl!